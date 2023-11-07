Elevate Your Video Creation with This $60 Lifetime Subscription

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur, the ability to effectively communicate, engage your audience, and create compelling content is essential. The XSplit Broadcaster app helps you create professional-quality content to elevate your brand and captivate your audience. And a lifetime subscription is available for just $59.99 (reg. $200) for Windows users through November 9.

XSplit Broadcaster is any content creator’s dream tool. This professional live streaming and video production software is used by content creators, gamers, businesses, and individuals who want to broadcast or record live content, such as gaming sessions, webinars, vlogs, presentations, podcasts, and more.

With a user-friendly interface, you can drag and drop sources such as images, videos, GIFs, and web pages and easily rearrange scenes. With professional production capabilities, you can do things like add multiple animations before broadcasting, include pro-level scene switching, project any scene (active scenes included) to another monitor, add scene-specific audio, and more.

XSplit Broadcaster Premium enables users to live stream their content to popular streaming platforms easily, making it convenient for streamers trying to reach their target audience. This is also a valuable tool if you want to create high-quality video presentations for remote work, consultation services, and more.

This is only for Windows users running at least Windows 10. You should also have at least 250MB of available storage space.

Invest in your entrepreneurial journey and take your digital endeavors to the next level with XSplit Broadcaster Premium, which has 4.7 stars out of five online. It also makes an excellent gift for a colleague, family member, or friend interested in content creation.

Grab this lifetime subscription to XSplit Broadcaster Premium for Windows while it’s on sale for $59.99 (reg. $200) through November 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.