November 2, 2023


With car prices still sky-high, investing in a new vehicle may not seem like the best idea at the moment. Car Edge is reporting that prices will remain the same into 2024, and as a busy entrepreneur, you likely have enough on your plate without having to shop around for new wheels.

If you simply want to give your existing car a little bit of an upgrade, this Wireless Car Display, complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and Phone Mirroring, can make that happen. And ahead of Black Friday, you can score limited-time savings and snag one for just $89.97 through November 9.

Give your car a facelift with this 7″ Wireless Car Display. Don’t be deceived by its small stature — it offers plenty of technology. In fact, you’ll be able to connect to Apple CarPlay or Android Auto functions seamlessly via Bluetooth. You’ll also enjoy the ability to mirror your phone and use the intuitive touchscreen interface to utilize your navigation, make calls, play your favorite playlists, and more.

This sleek display has a 1024 x 600 resolution, supports 1920 x 1080p, and offers improved sound quality and stereo sound effects for you to enjoy from the comfort of your car. You can implement voice control for safer, easier use. And it’s compatible with most car models, giving you a super straightforward installation with a simple suction lock or windshield mount.

Elevate your car setup with the 7″ Wireless Car Display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility and Phone Mirroring, on sale ahead of Black Friday for just $89.97 (reg. $139), no coupon code required, now through November 9th at 11:59 p.m. PT.

