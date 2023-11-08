Edit Photos Forever with a Lifetime Subscription to This App Bundle

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Advertising is a cornerstone of growth, but it is a significant investment. A Gartner study found that some businesses devote as much as 12% of their revenue to advertising, but you may be able to cut costs by using AI to save time and streamline your creative process.

Luminar Neo is an AI-powered photo editing software that can do in one click what might take a professional hours. Luminar Neo has two versions: a full software bundle and a Lite option that costs less but has reduced capabilities.

Both Luminar Neo and Luminar Neo Lite can be valuable tools for business owners who require high-quality image editing solutions. Luminar Neo’s user-friendly interface and AI-powered features make it an excellent choice for businesses that need to enhance product images and create captivating marketing materials. With its powerful editing tools, compatibility with various platforms, and frequent updates, you don’t need to be an experienced designer to use it.

The Luminar Neo Bundle also comes with a course called Creating Photo Editing Techniques, which includes 10 video tutorials on everything from editing cityscapes to basic photo editing.

Luminar Neo Lite is a practical and affordable option for business owners looking to streamline their image editing needs without compromising on quality. It offers essential tools for enhancing images, making it suitable for tasks like retouching product photos or adjusting visuals for presentations. The software’s simplicity and cost-effectiveness can benefit businesses seeking efficient photo editing solutions without covering the cost of a professional.

Both Luminar Neo plans also come with a series of add-ons that expand the software’s capabilities. These include wintertime overlays, light reflection add-ons, and more.

With 4.6 stars in the App Store, you can use this tool and the power of AI to edit your photos almost instantly.

Until November 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can choose from the following at exclusively low prices:

Prices subject to change.