Earn $680K a Year with This Wedding Industry Franchise

July 19, 2024


3 Benefits of Owning a Wed Society Franchise:

  1. Recession-resistant with a stable market due to consistent demand for wedding services.
  2. Potential for high revenue with low overhead costs and strong unit economics.
  3. Offers flexibility and control with a work-from-home model and virtual customer interactions.

Wed Society is a comprehensive franchise specializing in digital, social, print media, and event planning within the wedding industry. The franchise offers a unique niche market, providing a robust platform for wedding vendors to showcase their services and for couples to plan their weddings. Click Here to connect me with Wed Society.

Key Facts:

  • Minimum Initial Investment: $97,750 – $121,000
  • Initial Franchise Fee: $45,000
  • Liquid Capital Required: $100,000
  • Net Worth Required: $200,000
  • Veteran Incentives: $10,000 off franchise fee
Learn more about Wed Society!



