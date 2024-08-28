Double Your Traffic and Boost Your Sales With This Ecommerce SEO Guide

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Many ecommerce brands spend huge budgets on paid advertising to generate leads. They invest time and money into pay-per-click campaigns, but once the ad spend stops, so does the traffic.

What they’re missing is a sustainable strategy that continues to drive traffic and sales without ongoing ad costs.

That’s where SEO comes in. When you optimize your website for search engines, you can attract a steady stream of potential customers who actively search for what you offer.

In this article, I’ll show you the best SEO tips to double your ecommerce organic traffic and increase revenue without relying on expensive ads.

Why is SEO important for ecommerce businesses?

There are more than 26.5 million ecommerce websites worldwide, which makes it incredibly hard to get yours noticed. With the right SEO strategy, however, you can boost your online presence, attract targeted traffic and drive more sales.

When you rank well for certain keywords in search results, it makes it easier for potential customers to find you when they look up relevant products. These people are actively searching for your products, which means they are more likely to become your customers.

High rankings also boost your brand’s credibility and authority because consumers perceive top-ranking websites as more trustworthy.

So, let’s see how you can use SEO to get these benefits for your small business.

5 steps for doubling your ecommerce organic traffic

Doubling your organic traffic may seem daunting, but with a clear SEO strategy and consistent effort, you can achieve it quicker than you think. The trick is to master the basics, which are often overlooked while chasing for some secret formula that gives instant results.

That’s why you should:

1. Do more extensive keyword research

Keyword research is crucial for ecommerce businesses, as it helps identify keywords potential customers use when searching for products. To do it right though, you need to go deeper than traditional metrics like search volume and difficulty.

Instead, focus on understanding the search intent behind each keyword. Some people are looking to learn more about a topic, while others may be more interested in buying a product.

You should focus on keywords with clear purchasing intent, which are more likely to drive sales. For example, if you have a beauty products store, you may initially target a high-volume keyword like “best skincare routine.” However, people searching for this term are typically seeking information, not necessarily looking to buy.

Targeting keywords like “best price for anti-aging cream” can increase sales, as people searching for these terms are ready to make a purchase.

2. Optimize product pages

Well-optimized product pages can significantly increase conversion rates, boost user experience and improve search engine rankings.

Here are a few actionable tips on how to optimize your product pages:

Create clear and keyword-rich URLs for your product pages.

Use power phrases like “X% off” or “Lowest price” to get people to click on your page.

Provide detailed product descriptions that include key features, benefits and specifications.

Incorporate relevant keywords naturally into your product descriptions.

Use high-quality images and videos to show your product’s features.

Display customer reviews and ratings to build trust.

Place clear and engaging CTAs, such as “Add to cart” or “Buy now” across the page.

Use schema markup to help search engines understand your product information better.

Ensure your product pages are mobile-friendly, as most online shoppers use smartphones.

3. Optimize category pages

Optimizing category pages is a crucial SEO tip for improving user experience, boosting rankings and driving more sales. In the beauty products industry, for example, well-structured category pages like “Skincare,” “Makeup” and “Hair Care” can attract users searching for these terms and guide them to specific products.

Further optimize your category pages by using relevant keywords in titles and descriptions, writing unique content that focuses on product benefits and ensuring a clean layout with high-quality images.

You should also implement schema markup for rich snippets and add internal links to related categories to improve navigation.

4. Increase content velocity

Your competitors are likely publishing a lot of SEO content. So, to stay competitive, you need to publish even more.

If you only publish two blog posts per month, you won’t be able to rank effectively and might risk falling behind. Increasing content velocity is an essential part of SEO writing that helps you cover more topics, target more keywords and reach a wider audience. As a result, you can improve your website’s visibility and get an influx of fresh organic traffic.

However, to engage potential customers and drive more conversions, it’s essential that each piece of content is relevant to your audience’s interests and matches the unique user intent for each keyword.

5. Build high-quality backlinks

Building high-quality backlinks improves your search engine rankings and domain authority, which makes it easier for customers to find you.

The key to effective link-building is to focus on quality and relevance. One high-quality backlink is worth more than a dozen links from link farms. Similarly, a backlink from a relevant source can boost your rankings more than numerous irrelevant links.

For example, a beauty products store can benefit from backlinks on reputable beauty blogs, skincare forums or collaborations with industry influencers. These backlinks improve SEO and drive targeted traffic from audiences already interested in beauty products, which supports your visibility and credibility.

Consistent effort and strategic SEO practices can help you stand out in a crowded market and achieve sustainable growth. The key is to focus on deep keyword research, optimize product and category pages, increase content velocity and build high-quality backlinks.

Follow these simple ecommerce SEO tips to double your website traffic and get ahead of your competitors.