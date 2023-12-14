December 15, 2023


In the business world today, people use PDFs all the time. They’re small, they’re secure, but they’re also irritatingly inflexible. (Although that can be a good thing, too.) If you need a way to work more effectively with PDFs without constantly switching between editable formats, you need PDF Expert. Now through Christmas Day, you can get it for the exclusive price of $69.99. Just pay once, and it’s yours, with no monthly subscription fee required.

PDF Expert has been named an App of the Year and won Apple’s Editor’s Choice Award. It has more than 30 million users worldwide, who have helped drive it to rate 4.6/5 stars on Capterra and 4.7/5 stars on G2. That’s because PDF Expert does pretty much everything you need a PDF tool to do in one intuitive tool.

With PDF Expert, you can edit text and insert images without changing the format, annotate PDFs to collaborate with others, organize multiple PDFs in a single place, convert between a range of file types, and much more. It offers an OCR function to recognize text in PDFs, even in images, so you can quickly find and fix errors, and it’s an easy way to get signatures on important documents. With the “Enhance” function, PDF Expert’s AI will even fix distortions, remove shadows, and improve contrast to make documents easier to read.

Gift yourself (or your favorite professional) convenience and flexibility this holiday season.

Now, through Christmas Day at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get a lifetime license to PDF Expert for half off with a one-time payment of just $69.99.

