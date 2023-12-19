Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Looking for a way to cut costs? According to Forbes, the second most common reason a small business fails is due to running out of capital. And one sneaky way you’re probably losing a lot of money is hefty monthly fees on cloud storage. That means it’s important to find an affordable option.

Degoo Premium is a convenient and secure cloud storage plan that not only offers an ample 10TB of storage but also doesn’t charge you any monthly fees. In fact, that amount of storage is currently on sale this holiday season for the one-time lowest price online at just $99.99, about how much you’d usually pay for a few months from a competitor. But you’ll need to act fast because this deal only lasts through December 25.

As a busy entrepreneur, utilizing bulky hard drives just isn’t an efficient way to do business anymore. Cloud storage is the way to go, and Degoo Premium makes it feasible to afford and enjoy. With Degoo, your files are securely stored away in the cloud with 10TB of space, which is much more than competitors like Google Drive and DropBox offer (and at a much more affordable one-time price). And you can hop on any of your devices to access it.

Since it’s common to store sensitive files on the cloud, Degoo Premium considers that and offers an impressive 256-bit AES encryption for your peace of mind. AI-powered features like photo discovery allow you to find your best photos available with help from artificial intelligence, and you’ll also enjoy a convenient sharing feature that lets you easily send files via email, link, or messaging app as needed.

Enjoy 10TB of cloud storage from Degoo Premium for the best price online, just $99.99 (reg. $1,080) now through December 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT, with no coupon code or shipping required.

Prices subject to change.