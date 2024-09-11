Destination Athlete is a Low Cost and Home Based Franchise

September 11, 2024


3 Benefits of owning a Destination Athlete franchise:

  1. Exclusive territory rights providing a potentially unopposed market presence.
  2. National brand support including advertising, SEO, and a robust franchisee network.
  3. Flexible, home-based business model allowing for full-time or part-time commitment.

Destination Athlete is a franchise that provides comprehensive resources for youth and school athletic teams, specializing in equipment, apparel, fundraising, and performance solutions. Established in 2008, the company offers entrepreneurs a low-cost, home-based opportunity to support athletes and sports teams with a one-stop resource that aims to fulfill all their needs. Click Here to learn more about Destination Athlete.

Key Facts:

  • Minimum Initial Investment: $28,300
  • Initial Franchise Fee: $20,000 – $50,000
  • Liquid Capital Required: $20,000
  • Net Worth Required: $100,000
  • Veteran Incentives: 15% off franchise fee
