Destination Athlete is a Low Cost and Home Based Franchise
3 Benefits of owning a Destination Athlete franchise:
- Exclusive territory rights providing a potentially unopposed market presence.
- National brand support including advertising, SEO, and a robust franchisee network.
- Flexible, home-based business model allowing for full-time or part-time commitment.
Destination Athlete is a franchise that provides comprehensive resources for youth and school athletic teams, specializing in equipment, apparel, fundraising, and performance solutions. Established in 2008, the company offers entrepreneurs a low-cost, home-based opportunity to support athletes and sports teams with a one-stop resource that aims to fulfill all their needs. Click Here to learn more about Destination Athlete.
Key Facts:
- Minimum Initial Investment: $28,300
- Initial Franchise Fee: $20,000 – $50,000
- Liquid Capital Required: $20,000
- Net Worth Required: $100,000
- Veteran Incentives: 15% off franchise fee