Trying to connect to in-flight entertainment can be a major pain, as many carriers’ systems are not compatible with AirPods or wireless headphones. Being forced to buy a corded pair onboard almost feels like a normal part of the journey.

But one TikToker is going viral for discovering that Delta Airlines quietly has changed that.

In a clip that has been viewed over 667,000 times, TikToker Elise Brulotte showed viewers how she was able to connect her Apple AirPods to Delta’s in-flight entertainment system while watching the 2018 hit movie, “Crazy Rich Asians.”

@eliseseats ABOUT TIME as someone who never bought over the ear neadphones im freaking out. game changer ♬ Pink Friday Girls – Nicki Minaj

“As someone who never bought over-the-ear Headphones, I’m freaking out,” she captioned the clip. “Game changer.”

Viewers were thrilled at the discovery.

“The [best] part about flying delta,” one person wrote.

“I’m glad to see airlines finally adapting,” another said.

Delta confirmed to the New York Post that the service is available on the A321neo fleet of planes and that it is the “first fleet type offering Bluetooth connectivity.”

The service is currently only available in first-class seats.

The Points Guy first reported that Delta would implement the new feature in May, noting that the airline was using the trial run in first-class seats to decide whether or not to roll the Bluetooth connectivity out on a larger scale.

Delta’s rival, United Airlines, offers Bluetooth pairing in all seat classes, including economy.

Delta did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur’s request for comment.