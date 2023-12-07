Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As artificial intelligence (AI) takes the world by storm, one particular facet of this technology has left people in both awe and apprehension. Deepfakes, which are synthetic media created using artificial intelligence, have come a long way since their inception. According to a survey by iProov, 43% of global respondents admit that they would not be able to tell the difference between a real video and a deepfake.

As we navigate the threat landscape in 2024, it becomes increasingly vital to understand the implications of this technology and the measures to counter its potential misuse.

The evolution of deepfake technology

The trajectory of deepfake technology has been nothing short of a technological marvel. Deepfakes were characterized by relatively crude manipulations in their infancy, often discernible due to subtle imperfections. These early iterations, though intriguing, lacked the finesse that would later become synonymous with the term “deepfake.”

As we navigate the technological landscape of 2024, the progression of deepfake sophistication is evident. This evolution is intricately tied to the rapid advancements in machine learning. The algorithms powering deepfakes have become more adept at analyzing and replicating intricate human expressions, nuances, and mannerisms. The result is a generation of synthetic media that, at first glance, can be indistinguishable from authentic content.

The threat of deepfakes

This heightened realism in deepfake videos is causing a ripple of concern throughout society. The ability to create hyper-realistic videos that convincingly depict individuals saying or doing things they never did has raised ethical, social, and political questions. The potential for these synthetic videos to deceive, manipulate, and mislead is a cause for genuine apprehension.

Earlier this year, Google CEO Sundar Pichai warned people about the dangers of AI content, saying, “It will be possible with AI to create, you know, a video easily. Where it could be Scott saying something or me saying something, and we never said that. And it could look accurate. But you know, on a societal scale, you know, it can cause a lot of harm.”

As we delve deeper into 2024, the realism achieved by deepfake videos is pushing the boundaries of what was once thought possible. Faces can be seamlessly superimposed onto different bodies, and voices can be cloned with uncanny accuracy. This not only challenges our ability to discern fact from fiction but also poses a threat to the very foundations of trust in the information we consume. A report by Sensity shows that the number of deepfakes created has been doubling every six months.

The impact of hyper-realistic, deepfake videos extends beyond entertainment and can potentially disrupt various facets of society. From impersonating public figures to fabricating evidence, the consequences of this technology can be far-reaching. The notion of “seeing is believing” becomes increasingly tenuous, prompting a critical examination of our reliance on visual and auditory cues as markers of truth.

In this era of heightened digital manipulation, it becomes imperative for individuals, institutions, and technology developers to stay ahead of the curve. As we grapple with these advancements’ ethical implications and societal consequences, the need for robust countermeasures, ethical guidelines, and a vigilant public becomes more apparent than ever.

Countermeasures and prevention strategies

Governments and industries globally are not mere spectators in the face of the deepfake menace; they have stepped onto the battlefield with a recognition of the urgency that the situation demands. According to reports, the Pentagon, through the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), is working with several of the country’s biggest research institutions to get ahead of deepfakes. Initiatives aimed at curbing the malicious use of deepfake technology are currently in progress, and they span a spectrum of strategies.

One front in this battle involves the development of anti-deepfake tools and technologies. Recognizing the potential havoc that hyper-realistic synthetic media can wreak, researchers and engineers are tirelessly working on innovative solutions. These tools often leverage advanced machine learning algorithms themselves, seeking to outsmart and identify deepfakes in the ever-evolving landscape of synthetic media. A great example of this is Microsoft offering US politicians and campaign groups an anti-deepfake tool ahead of the 2024 elections. This tool will allow them to authenticate their photos and videos with watermarks.

Apart from that, industry leaders are also investing significant resources in research and development. The goal is not only to create more robust detection tools but also to explore technologies that can prevent the creation of convincing deepfakes in the first place. Recently, TikTok has banned any deepfakes of nonpublic figures on the app.

However, it’s essential to recognize that the battle against deepfakes isn’t solely technological. As technology evolves, so do the strategies employed by those with malicious intent. Therefore, to complement the development of sophisticated tools, there is a need for public education and awareness programs.

Public understanding of the existence and potential dangers of deepfakes is a powerful weapon in this fight. Education empowers individuals to critically evaluate the information they encounter, fostering a society less susceptible to manipulation. Awareness campaigns can highlight the risks associated with deepfakes, encouraging responsible sharing and consumption of media. Such initiatives not only equip individuals with the knowledge to identify potential deepfakes but also create a collective ethos that values media literacy.

Navigating the deepfake threat landscape in 2024

As we stand at the crossroads of technological innovation and potential threats, unmasking deepfakes requires a concerted effort. It necessitates the development of advanced detection technologies and a commitment to education and awareness. In the ever-evolving landscape of synthetic media, staying vigilant and proactive is our best defense against the growing threat of deepfakes in 2024 and beyond.