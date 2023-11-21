Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Hiring and managing a marketing team is challenging for any business, regardless of industry. And without a clear understanding of what excellent marketing actually means, it’s just about impossible to make educated decisions when assessing professionals in this space. When you can both define and recognize excellence in action, you’ll set a team up for success, and there are key characteristics to look for.

An emphasis on hard data

First, excellent marketers keep their focus on key data and metrics. This means going beyond superficialities like number of social media followers or website visitors, and avoiding making decisions based on assumptions or guesswork. Instead, savvy professionals analyze metrics like: