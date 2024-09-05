Cut Admin Time in Half with This Easy Form Builder

September 5, 2024


According to a recent survey conducted by virtual assistant firm Time Etc, entrepreneurs spend 36% of their work weeks doing administrative tasks. Most small-business owners would probably agree that those hours could be better spent elsewhere. Between client projects, managing employees, and staying on top of endless paperwork, there’s little room for error — or wasted time.

And if you’ve ever tried to create custom forms for your business, you know it can be a headache. But fortunately, a tool exists that can save you that hassle while making your workflow more efficient. Meet Formly, a lifetime subscription to form-building without the technical drama on sale for $99. It’s designed for entrepreneurs who want simple, customizable forms without spending hours coding.

Whether you need to build a client intake form, survey, or project request, Formly lets you design exactly what you need with ease.

What’s great about Formly is that it’s versatile no matter what field you’re in. You can create forms that automatically adjust to your needs, complete with features like file uploads, smart notifications, and integrations with your favorite tools. Plus, with Formly’s analytics, you’ll get clear insights into how your business is operating, helping you make data-driven decisions fast.

Skip the frustration of manual form-building and get unlimited access to advanced features designed to help you stay focused on growing your business — not fixing forms.

For a limited time, get a lifetime subscription to the Formly Online Form Builder Gold Plan, available for $99.

