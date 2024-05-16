Taranga News

Couple’s Startup Becomes $150 Million Kids Food Delivery Company — Here’s How They Did It


Love them or hate them, you’ve probably already developed an opinion on meal kit delivery services like HelloFresh, Factor, and others.

Some consumers can’t get enough, while others think it’s a waste of money. However, it’s hard to ignore the fact that the industry continues to grow at a staggering rate.

Related: This Flexible Side Hustle Is Helping Millions Earn Extra Cash — and Might Be ‘More Attractive’ Than an Office Job

The rest of this article is locked.

Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.


Subscribe Now

Already have an account? Sign In



Source link

Posted

in

by

Taranga News

Tags:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *