Costco Furniture Is More Expensive Online — Here’s Why

Costco warehouses are beloved by members for the large selection and low prices on bulk items, but if you’re hunting for a deal on the company’s website, some items might be more expensive than anticipated.

A new report by House Beautiful found that some products, from furniture to Halloween decorations, have higher prices online than in-store, even though Costco advertises that members get free shipping.

For example, the outlet notes that a bouclé swivel chair was reportedly $249 in stores but was listed at $399.99 online, meaning shipping fees must have climbed to $150 for that specific item. An animatronic werewolf was found to be $249.99 at the warehouse, but $339.99 online.

“Each product on Costco.com has its own shipping fee attached (although many items are shipped at no additional charge). If there’s a shipping charge, you’ll find it on the product detail page to the right of the product picture,” Costco’s shipping policy states.

The outlet also pointed out Reddit boards (some years old) dedicated to deciphering the fees, including one with a spreadsheet.

Costco explains that most items are shipped directly from vendors and manufacturers who set their own shipping charges, so the warehouse chain cannot waive the fees.

Earlier this month, Costco revealed that it would be increasing annual membership fees for all tiers across the U.S. and Canada, effective September 1, 2024.

The news was announced after the company reported fiscal Q3 2024 earnings in May, including $1.123 million in membership fees, up 7.6% from the same time last year.

Costco was up over 44% year over year as of Friday afternoon.

Entrepreneur reached out to Costco for clarification.