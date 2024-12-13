Costco Customers Freak Out About Muffin Price Change

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There are two things that Costco customers love: a great deal and yummy food.

Well, a recent change at their bakery counter has failed on both fronts, according to angry Costco members. When a Reddit user posted this sign at their local shop, the butter knives came out from commenters:

posted up today in socal.

byu/Background_Ice4182 inCostco

The sign announced that the Costco bakery has stopped offering mix-and-match muffins, and instead of getting two 35-ounce six-packs for $9.99, customers’ only choice is a 31-ounce eight-pack of an individual flavor for $6.99.

“So, smaller, more expensive muffins…” wrote one commenter.

Another did the muffin math, and it isn’t very sweet:

Old muffins were $4.995/35 oz package = $0.142714 / oz

New muffins are $6.99/31 oz package = $0.225484 / oz

New ones are 58% more expensive

Related: Here’s How Much Costco CEO Ron Vachris Made This Year

Aside from the shrinkflation stink, customers also complained that after an apparent recipe change, these muffins, well, stink.

“They’re so dry! The old ones were moist and delicious. The new ones are like they’ve been left out and have a weird aftertaste,” one commenter groused.

“I’m shocked they changed muffins up it since it’s something they’re pretty well known for. Won’t be buying these again,” wrote another.

With calorie counts for the larger muffins in the mid-400 range, it might seem that less is more might be a benefit, but that has gone largely ignored in the Costco hater’s club. Here are some other top comments:

“I was promised by the bakery staff that these were a better product. I disagree.”

“My grandma and I used to split these before she died, so this is really bringing me down.”

“Just bring back the poppyseed flavor and all will be right in the costco universe.”

Obviously, this has touched a nerve. But for all brokenhearted muffin lovers out there, don’t despair. If you are looking to drown your sorrows, you can still buy an enormous 1.75-liter bottle of Kirkland Vodka for around 20 bucks.