Corporate Amazon Employees Fuming Online Over RTO Mandate

Last week, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told employees that they would have to return to in-person work, five days a week, by January 2. Now, a new survey of 2,585 Amazon employees by Blind found that 91% are “dissatisfied” with the new return-to-office mandate.

Are they dissatisfied enough to take action, though? Nearly three out of four (73%) say yes — and are already considering looking for other jobs.

In the memo, Jassy noted that “strengthening our culture remains a top priority” and that he “[thinks] about it all the time.”

“Teams tend to be better connected to one another,” Jassy added.

Blind’s survey, however, found that the new RTO policy is having the opposite effect. A majority of corporate Amazon employees reported not wanting to return to the office five days a week and about 80% already knew people looking for other jobs.

“My morale for this job is gone, gonna totally check out till PIP,” a verified Amazon professional wrote on Blind.

According to the report, Amazon hiring managers anonymously also said candidates are dropping out of job interviews in response to the new mandate.

“RTO blanket policy is crazy, particularly for those of us who were hired remotely and far from an office. I have kids and family here so unwilling to relocate,” a verified Amazon professional who identifies as a parent said. “Even if I didn’t there’s too great a risk I’d be laid off in 6 months anyway so why risk a move?”

Amazon has not yet commented on the Blind report. The survey was conducted from Sept. 17 to 19, 2024, and focused on U.S. verified employees.

