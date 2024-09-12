Companies Hiring AI Jobs: Technical Writer, Engineer, Sales

A new study shows that AI jobs are concentrated in companies you’d least expect.

Computing solutions specialist Getac analyzed LinkedIn and Glassdoor job listings for companies with the most AI-related postings and looked for jobs like Senior Director of Analytics & AI, AI Technical Writer, AI Application Engineer, and AI Solution Sales Specialist.

Related: These Are the Top Tech Skills Employers Want the Most, According to a New Examination of 24,000 Job Listings

Microsoft topped the list, beating out Meta, which came in second.

The report found that, while the usual Big Tech AI players dominated the list, other companies made surprise appearances, too, including the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Mount Sinai Health System, and the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Here are the companies that currently have the most AI-related job postings listed.

1. Microsoft

Number of postings: 1,335

2. Meta

Number of postings: 1,232

3. Deloitte

Number of postings: 461

Related: Worried About AI Stealing Your Job? A New Report Calls These 10 Careers ‘AI-Proof’

4. U.S. Department of the Treasury

Number of postings: 417

5. Huntington Ingalls Industries

Number of postings: 363

6. Mount Sinai Health System

Number of postings: 355

7. Georgia Institute of Technology

Number of postings: 338

8. Accenture

Number of postings: 293

9. PwC

Number of postings: 279

10. InterSources

Number of postings: 249