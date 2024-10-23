ComForCare Franchises Make a Profound Difference in the Lives of Older Adults

October 23, 2024


3 Benefits of owning a ComForCare franchise:

  1. Join a mission-driven business focused on enhancing quality of life for the elderly and disabled.
  2. Access to exclusive programs like DementiaWise, offering specialized care and competitive advantages.
  3. Benefit from a proven business model in the stable and growing $75 billion home care industry.

ComForCare is a franchise provider of non-medical in-home care services, designed to aid individuals in living their best lives possible through personal and professional care solutions. Founded in 1996, ComForCare has become a reputable partner for entrepreneurs seeking to make a positive impact on the lives of seniors and people living with disabilities.

Key Facts:

  • Minimum Initial Investment: $72,975
  • Initial Franchise Fee: $29,500 – $57,000
  • Liquid Capital Required: $50,000
  • Net Worth Required: $350,000
  • Veteran Incentives: 20% off franchise fee
<strong>Learn more</strong> about ComForCare!



