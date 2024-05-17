Clinton Sparks Podcast: The Struggles and Fame of Rapper Lil Yachty’s Entrepreneurship Journey in Hip-Hop

Clinton is a renowned entertainment mogul, author, speaker, entrepreneur, visionary brand builder, creative executive, and leading-edge innovator when it comes to integrating culture, collaboration, and cross-platform marketing with an outstanding track record of success, and background managing multiple products from ideation to market launch.

He is also a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum music producer, songwriter and DJ responsible for over 75 million records sold.

