Capitalize on the Co-workspace Franchise Industry with the Leader – Venture X

July 3, 2024


Venture X is a flexible franchise solution that is able to open locations wherever there is a flexible workspace need, whether that be in outdoor retail plazas or freestanding office buildings and they offer a variety of amenities.

3 Benefits of owning a Venture X franchise:

  1. Rising demand in co-working industry provides numerous growth opportunities.
  2. Diversified revenue streams from memberships, office and event rentals, and additional services.
  3. Extensive support in real estate, training, and marketing for franchisee success.

Venture X is a franchise offering high-end, flexible co-working and meeting spaces, founded in 2012 and franchising since 2016, with a growing presence both in the U.S. and internationally. The business model caters to a mix of freelancers, remote workers, startups, and corporate teams, emphasizing professional design, community, and collaboration. Click Here to learn more about Venture X.

Key Facts:

  • Minimum Initial Investment: $431,090 – $3,304,260
  • Initial Franchise Fee: $60,000
  • Liquid Capital Required: $100,000 – $350,000
  • Veteran Incentives: 10% off franchise fee
<strong>LEARN MORE</strong> about Venture X



