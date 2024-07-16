Build These Habits to Become a True Leader (Not Just a Boss)

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You know what’s funny? Being a boss is very, very easy. You tell people what to do, how you expect it to be done and when you expect it to be done. But being a leader? That’s a different matter. Leadership involves influence, mobilization of commitment and the ability to paint a picture of the future that people would want to be part of.

It’s about creating the right patterns that make you grow into the kind of person others aspire to be around or collaborate with. Here’s how to do it.

1. Vision, not just goals

When it comes to goal setting, anybody can do it, but when it comes to vision formulation, then one is talking of a leader. Think of Steve Jobs and his vision for Apple: forming products that are not only useful but also aesthetically appealing. Make sure you and your team are on the same page. Remind them why they are doing what they are doing and what it is that they are working towards. Once people have bought into the vision, they are more willing and ready to work hard and contribute towards its actualization.

2. Empathy over ego

True leaders realize that their good and bad performance means the good and bad performance of the team they are leading. Meet your team. Know their potential, their vulnerabilities and how they work. Be concerned with their lives. It doesn’t just take technical brilliance to assemble Tesla and SpaceX; Elon Musk consulted his teams, comprehended their difficulties and guided them.

3. Relentless curiosity

Leaders are perpetual learners. They will not be afraid to state, “I have no idea; let’s figure it out.” Develop the habit of curiosity. It’s important to read widely, ask questions and ensure all the members of your team do the same. Jeff Bezos has often spoken about the concept of Day 1, in which he emphasizes the need to always remain curious, innovative and eager to learn.

4. Empowerment through trust

A boss demands, but a leader empowers. Believe in the abilities of the people you hire, and let them perform at their best. Let them do things on their own, and make it a point to correct them when they are wrong. It is not about avoiding interference; it is about making them take responsibility. This creates confidence and promotes a culture that supports creativity in the organization.

5. Authenticity is key

Be real. Being genuine makes people trust and respect each other. Be ready to apologize, speak about your failures and discuss successes with colleagues. The formation of an authentic follower can only be initiated by an authentic leader. Virgin’s Richard Branson is a great example here: While he is passionate and authentic about what his company does, people flock to the brand, and Virgin has a terrific organizational culture.

6. Constant communication

Leaders communicate. A lot. And it’s not just a case of saying; it is also a case of hearing. Make sure your team is informed about what you are doing, get their feedback, and listen carefully to their complaints. Information sharing is a way of building trust and avoiding cases where some people are left in the dark about certain issues. Try to remember how Satya Nadella changed Microsoft’s organizational culture by being more communicative and direct.

7. Lead by example

If you need your team to be dedicated, demonstrate to them what dedication means. If you require them to be creative, then promote and recognize creativity. It is the behavior that defines the situation. For example, Elon Musk slept on the Tesla production line to solve all the challenges. He is very dedicated to his work, and that’s why his team is so motivated and dedicated as well.

8. Coping with affliction

Pressure refers to the force applied on a surface per unit area, and in leadership, this can be taken to mean that leaders do not give in easily. They may change direction, but they never stop. Consider the case of Netflix. It was initially a DVD rental firm and has grown into a streaming empire, changing with the market. Remind your team that failure is not the end of the world but a part of getting to the goal.

9. Celebrate the small wins

Larger wins are good, of course — but small, constant wins help to keep up the pace. Celebrate them. Always celebrate your team and the achievements that it has made, no matter how small these achievements may be. This keeps spirits high and enthusiasm intact.

10. Stay humble

Never let success get to your head. Remember that leadership is something special that one is accorded, not a guaranteed position throughout one’s career. Humble people are easy to work with because they do not hinder collaboration between people. Some leaders, like Warren Buffet, have not deviated from this mindset, and they always give credit to their teams.

In sum, leadership is more than merely guiding the organization or a team. It is about developing an environment that is respected, motivating and inspiring. Develop these habits, and you will not only improve your leadership skills but also your team. When leading with vision, empathy and authenticity, you are not just building a business that will sustain you but also one that transforms lives.