Build Investor-Ready Pitches in Minutes with PitchBob

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

One of the top reasons startups fail is because they struggle to secure funding, according to market intelligence research firm CB Insights. For entrepreneurs, getting investor-ready and securing that crucial capital can be an overwhelming process.

PitchBob aims to be your AI-powered co-pilot for crafting perfect investor pitches, business models, and growth strategies. For just $49.99 (reg. $99), you can streamline the pitch creation process and focus on what really matters—building your business.

PitchBob takes the headache out of preparing for investor meetings, accelerator programs, and grant applications. With its AI-powered pitch generator, you can automatically create professional, investor-ready materials like pitch decks, business models, and financial projections in just minutes. It’s designed to help busy entrepreneurs save time without sacrificing quality.

Worried about how your pitch will land? PitchBob offers personalized feedback based on investor expectations, helping you refine your messaging and optimize your deck. Whether you need to adjust your market strategy or polish your value proposition, PitchBob helps make sure you’re putting your best foot forward.

Once you’ve answered a few key questions about your business, PitchBob’s AI will generate a comprehensive pitch deck, including essential slides like problem-solution, market opportunity, and financial projections. You can easily edit and customize the pitch to match your brand, thanks to 10 unique design templates.

Additionally, PitchBob creates supplementary documents like business models, investor letters, and value propositions—everything you need to impress investors.

As part of the package, PitchBob provides access to a database of 150,000 investors, giving you an invaluable tool to connect with the right people. Instead of spending countless hours researching, you’ll have a pre-vetted network of investors to reach out to once your pitch is perfect.

Make sure you’re doing everything you can to create a successful pitch.

A lifetime Super Pro subscription to PitchBob AI Pitch Deck Generator & Startup Building Co-Pilot is on sale for just $49.99 (reg. $99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.