As an entrepreneur, you’re likely dealing with a lot of confidential information during the course of a work week. And if you’re working from home, like 19 million small businesses do, according to the U.S. Small Business Association, that means it’s more important than ever to safeguard your internet usage.

VPNs can be a convenient and straightforward way to protect your online activity — securing your data and safeguarding vital info from would-be hackers and thieves. And ahead of the busy holiday season, you can now score a fantastic deal on a reliable five-year subscription from AdGuard VPN for an exclusive $34.97 (reg. $359).

AdGuard VPN allows you to enjoy the internet like never before — securely, safely, and without geographical borders. With AdGuard, you have your own virtual private network that keeps your data secure and your online activities private. Think of it as your very own internet bodyguard, with many locations to choose from (over 60!), so you can bypass restricted content no matter where you are.

With 4.6 stars on the Google Play Store, people are clearly loving the peace of mind that AdGuard can bring. This data privacy tool’s strict zero-logging policy means it doesn’t track the websites you visit, your connection history, or your IP — everything you do is between you and your computer. And you can use it on up to ten devices simultaneously to keep you and your family safe online.

Surf the web safely this holiday season and beyond with a five-year subscription to AdGuard VPN for just $34.97 (reg. $359) through December 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT, with no coupon code required.

