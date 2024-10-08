October 9, 2024


If you’ve bought Breyers vanilla ice cream in the last eight years, you might be eligible for a cash payout.

Breyers will pay an $8.85 million settlement as part of a class-action lawsuit that alleged its “Natural Vanilla” label was misleading because the ice cream reportedly contained vanilla flavors not from the vanilla bean.

Related: Do You Own Pyrex Measuring Cups? The FTC Might Send You a Check in the Mail

The defendants, Conopco, Inc. (the advertiser) and Unilever United States, Inc. (the parent company of Breyer), denied all claims but agreed to the settlement, per a press release.

How to Make a Claim

If you purchased Breyers vanilla from April 21, 2016, through August 14, 2024, you can file the claim online at this link or by mail by February 19, 2025.

While you don’t necessarily need proof of purchase to qualify, consumers without a receipt will only receive a maximum of $8, or $1 per item purchased. If you have receipts, however, there is no limit to the amount you can receive.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Many Brands Risk Being Left Behind By Overlooking These Critical Advertising Steps

October 8, 2024

Connecticut Town Trials Four-Day Workweek, Employees Love It

October 8, 2024

You may have missed

Many Brands Risk Being Left Behind By Overlooking These Critical Advertising Steps

October 8, 2024

Connecticut Town Trials Four-Day Workweek, Employees Love It

October 8, 2024

Bought Breyers Natural Vanilla? Here’s How to Claim Cash

October 8, 2024

Top 5 Traits of Successful Entrepreneurs

October 8, 2024

How to Build a Workplace Culture Centered on Love, Abundance and Purpose

October 8, 2024

AI Pioneers Win $1.06 Million, 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics

October 8, 2024