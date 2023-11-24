Our Entrepreneur Bookstore Black Friday Sale is happening now for a limited time! Get anything in our bookstore for 50% off – you will find books for as low as $4.99. There isn’t a better deal anywhere else.

Use code BFSALE23 at checkout to save big on Books that will help you:

Launch Your Dream Business

Make More Money

Transform Your Leadership Skills

Become a Franchise Mogul

Grow and Monetize Your Social Media Following

Featured Books:

Start Your Own Business, 8th Edition

Learn everything you need to launch your startup, from securing funding to marketing your products to 10X-ing your revenue.

Get My Copy for 50% Off (Use Code BFSALE23) >>

The Wealthy Franchisee

Take your business from average to extraordinary with guidance from the country’s top-performing franchise leaders.

Get My Copy for 50% Off (Use Code BFSALE23) >>

Million Dollar Habits

Discover proven power practices to double and triple your income through better decision-making and efficient follow-through.

Get My Copy for 50% Off (Use Code BFSALE23) >>

Ultimate Guide to Instagram, 2nd Edition

Unlock the latest secrets that successful entrepreneurs use to grow their followings and drive sales on Instagram.

Get My Copy for 50% Off (Use Code BFSALE23) >>

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Dig into this comprehensive analysis from CPA and attorney Mark J. Kohler to learn how to make the new tax laws work for you.

Get My Copy for 50% Off (Use Code BFSALE23) >>

The Best of No B.S.

This is the essential guide that leads you through the most critical startup step next to committing to your business vision—writing your business plan.

Get My Copy for 50% Off (Use Code BFSALE23) >>

Career Rehab

Revamp your resume, effectively market yourself, find your dream career, and achieve happiness.

Get My Copy for 50% Off (Use Code BFSALE23) >>

Ultimate Guide to Google Ads

Utilize the full power of Google — get more site traffic, build profitable ad campaigns, and more.

Get My Copy for 50% Off (Use Code BFSALE23) >>