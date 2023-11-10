Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The 4-day workweek is becoming increasingly popular. Businesses such as Buffer, Kickstarter, Microsoft, Shopify, and thredUP are now offering it. There’s a good reason for that. Employees who work a 4-day workweek are more productive and less stressed, according to studies.

Additionally, 87% of U.S. workers say a four-day workweek would be appealing, and 82% think the idea would succeed, according to a survey of 1,047 people from Morning Consult. In addition, leaders such as Jamie Dimon have predicted that the next generation will likely work 3.5 days each week thanks to artificial intelligence (AI).

What would you do if you were allowed to work a 4-day week? These are the first five things I would do to maximize my productivity and make some extra money.