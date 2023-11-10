November 10, 2023


Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The 4-day workweek is becoming increasingly popular. Businesses such as Buffer, Kickstarter, Microsoft, Shopify, and thredUP are now offering it. There’s a good reason for that. Employees who work a 4-day workweek are more productive and less stressed, according to studies.

Additionally, 87% of U.S. workers say a four-day workweek would be appealing, and 82% think the idea would succeed, according to a survey of 1,047 people from Morning Consult. In addition, leaders such as Jamie Dimon have predicted that the next generation will likely work 3.5 days each week thanks to artificial intelligence (AI).

What would you do if you were allowed to work a 4-day week? These are the first five things I would do to maximize my productivity and make some extra money.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

4 Top Oil & Gas Stocks to Buy Under $15 in November

November 10, 2023

Worker Is Crushed by a Robot That Mistook Him for a Box

November 10, 2023

You may have missed

What’s on the economic agenda as President Biden prepares to sit down with Xi Jinping

November 10, 2023
It is a free Pokemon game paired with NFTs – Blox. news

It is a free Pokemon game paired with NFTs – Blox. news

November 10, 2023
What ended the market rally?

What ended the market rally?

November 10, 2023
Bill Gates estimates that within 5 years everyone will have an AI-powered personal assistant – whether they work in an office or not. 'They will completely change the way we live'

Bill Gates estimates that within 5 years everyone will have an AI-powered personal assistant – whether they work in an office or not. ‘They will completely change the way we live’

November 10, 2023
MEDC Announces Entrepreneurship Centers Across Michigan

MEDC Announces Entrepreneurship Centers Across Michigan

November 10, 2023
Lean Gene Review | Legit Metabolism Support Supplement?

Lean Gene Review | Legit Metabolism Support Supplement?

November 10, 2023