Ask Marc | Get Free Business Advice From the Co-Founder of Netflix

The co-founder and first CEO of Netflix, Marc Randolph, has a personal mission to help entrepreneurs around the world achieve their dreams. He has mentored hundreds of early-stage entrepreneurs and helped seed dozens of successful tech ventures, and now he wants to help you.

In our livestream series Ask Marc, you have the opportunity to ask Marc Randolph any of your most pressing business questions, from big-picture problems to in-the-weeds details, including:

  • How do you start a business on a small budget?
  • What’s the best way to raise funds?
  • What are the top actions a business should take to grow revenue?
  • What is the best way to find and hire the right talent?

This is a remarkable opportunity to ask one of the most successful and innovative business leaders anything you want for free! Register now and submit your questions for our livestream on June 13th at 2 PM EST.

