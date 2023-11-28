November 28, 2023


Marc Randolph, the co-founder of Netflix, joins us for another episode of Ask Marc, a live Q&A series about starting and growing your business. The event will begin on Tuesday, November 28th at 3:00 PM ET, streaming on our YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter channels.

Where can I watch Ask Marc?

Watch and stream: YouTube, LinkedIn & Twitter

You can watch on your phone, tablet or computer. Ask Marc will be shown in its entirety on YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter

What time does Ask Marc start?

Date: November 28th
Time: 3:00 PM ET

The episode kicks off at 3:00pm ET.

Why should I watch Ask Marc?

Get free business advice directly from the co-founder of Netflix, Marc Randolph. Marc loves helping founders and small business owners, and this your free opportunity to ask him any of your questions about topics like:

  • Starting a business
  • Growing a business
  • Raising money
  • Building marketing campaigns
  • Best practices
  • Anything you want to know!

