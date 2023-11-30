Apply for Jobs Faster with This AI Resume Builder for Cyber Monday

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Applying for a job can be exceptionally repetitive and tiring. To help streamline the process and improve it, you can take advantage of this limited-time Cyber Monday deal. You can get a lifetime subscription to AI Resume Builder for just $29.97 (reg. $468) through December 3.

This Basic Plan allows the subscriber to create up to 10 AI-written resumes per month, and it includes up to 50 downloads per month. Being able to create multiple resumes with the automated power of artificial intelligence, you can tailor your job search to specific roles and opportunities without wasting a ton of time reorganizing and rewriting.

In addition to being able to create multiple resumes, you can tailor them with elevated design controls that allow you to add color, alter spacing, and find more creative ways to help your resume stand out. The platform also enables you to create custom sections with just a few clicks while also including the ability to add social links, profile images, and more. The platform includes a text editor that utilizes Markdown and Grammarly to ensure things are readable and written as cleanly as possible.

This popular AI-generation software has been a hit among users and critics alike. One recent review raved, “Resume Builder is a great way to develop a professional resume and to stand out from the competition.”

This helpful and potentially valuable Cyber Monday deal could make a great gift to yourself or a loved one on the job hunt.

Get a lifetime subscription to AI Resume Builder for the exclusive price of $29.97 (reg. $468) through December 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.