December 15, 2023


Despite passcodes and Face ID and the many ways we keep our iPhones protected, it can still feel unsettling knowing how much data and information is stored on the handheld device should it become compromised.

Now, Apple is rolling out a new feature called Stolen Device Protection, requiring users to use a passcode and facial recognition services or fingerprint scans to access data or make changes.

For more high-risk changes, such as changing an Apple ID password or resetting a phone to factory settings (which wipes the phone of its data), users will have to wait a delay of one hour and then re-enter their biometric data to make changes.

Related: Apple Moves to Sever Ties With Goldman Sachs — Here’s What That Means for Apple Card and Savings Holders

This will protect users when thieves or scammers can see a person enter their password before stealing and accessing the phone.

“As threats to user devices continue to evolve, we work tirelessly to develop powerful new protections for our users and their data,” a spokesperson for Apple said in a statement to CNN. “In the rare cases where a thief can observe the user entering the passcode and then steal the device, Stolen Device Protection adds a sophisticated new layer of protection.”

Users will have to opt-in to Stolen Device Protection in their settings, as it will not be automatically toggled on once the software update is completed.

The new feature is only currently available to beta users with iOS 17.3 but will be available to all other users once the iOS 17.3 software update rolls out to all users within the coming weeks.

Related: Police Issue Warning About iPhone’s ‘NameDrop’ Feature



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Decoding Buy or Hold for These 3 Software Stocks

December 15, 2023

Will this year’s top performing stock ETFs stay hot in ’24?

December 15, 2023

You may have missed

There may be a cut in interest rates soon. Here's what this means for your finances.

There may be a cut in interest rates soon. Here’s what this means for your finances.

December 15, 2023
Ofgem plans to add £16 to energy bills to help suppliers recover £3 billion in bad debts

Ofgem plans to add £16 to energy bills to help suppliers recover £3 billion in bad debts

December 15, 2023
NFT gaming token explosion: Apmax and Bloodloop are leading the way – Cryptosaurus

NFT gaming token explosion: Apmax and Bloodloop are leading the way – Cryptosaurus

December 15, 2023
The next big crypto to buy in 2024

The next big crypto to buy in 2024

December 15, 2023
Nine breakthroughs for climate and nature in 2023 you may have missed

Nine breakthroughs for climate and nature in 2023 you may have missed

December 15, 2023
Nigerian entrepreneur Ajibaola urges support after winning award

Nigerian entrepreneur Ajibola urges support after winning award – Business News

December 15, 2023