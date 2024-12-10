Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

This holiday season, take the rare opportunity to take a well-deserved break. The Kinhank Super Console X2 Pro offers the perfect way to unwind — combining retro gaming nostalgia with modern entertainment. It packs more than 70,000 classic games from 60+ emulators into a compact device that’s easy to set up and enjoy.

It’s on sale for $99.99 (reg. 159), but you’ll need to order by December 15 to make sure it arrives by Christmas!

Relive arcade hits, explore vintage console favorites, or challenge friends in multiplayer games. With 256GB of storage, this console handles a massive library of titles spanning decades. Plus, its powerful hardware keeps gameplay smooth, so you can dive right in without frustration.

This isn’t just a gaming console — it’s also a streaming hub. Watch your favorite shows and movies through pre-installed Android TV apps, offering a seamless switch between work breaks and movie marathons. Dual Wi-Fi bands (2.4GHz and 5GHz) and 4K output capability ensure crisp, high-quality viewing on modern screens.

Designed for flexibility, the Super Console X2 Pro comes with two wireless controllers for multiplayer sessions, a remote for streaming, and easy compatibility with HDMI-equipped TVs or monitors. Its simple plug-and-play setup makes it ideal for anyone short on free time.

Whether you’re taking a quick breather between meetings or kicking back for a full day of relaxation, this console has something for every mood. It’s a great way to bring some fun to your home office or create a family gaming night over the holidays.

With access to countless games and entertainment, it’s the holiday break you’ve earned.

The Kinhank Super Console X2 Pro Retro Gaming Emulator and Streaming Console on sale for $99.99 is an investment in your downtime (or your giftee’s!).

