Amp up Productivity with Microsoft Office 2019 for $25

For entrepreneurs and business owners, having the right tools can make all the difference in efficiency and productivity. Now, you can equip your team with Microsoft Office 2019 for Mac or Windows at an unbeatable price of just $24.97 (reg. $229).

This incredible offer provides a comprehensive suite of essential applications designed to streamline your workflow, enhance communication, and drive business growth—all without straining your budget.

MS Office 2019 includes the four core classic applications you need to run your business smoothly. With Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and more, you can handle everything from document creation and data analysis to presentations and email management. These industry-standard tools are essential for daily business operations, whether you’re drafting proposals, managing finances, or communicating with clients.

Both versions include the four mentioned above, as well as OneNote, which provides a central place to manage and organize notes. Only the Windows version also includes Publisher and Access, while only the Mac version has Teams Classic.

Unlike subscription-based models, Microsoft Office Home & Business 2019 for Mac and Professional Plus 2019 for Windows offer access for a one-time purchase, providing lifetime access to the software. This means you can avoid ongoing monthly or yearly fees, making it a cost-effective solution for businesses looking to manage expenses.

For startups and small businesses, managing costs while maintaining high productivity is critical to success. Microsoft Office 2019 offers essential tools needed to run a professional business environment without the overhead of software subscriptions like you’d get with Microsoft 365.

Don’t miss this opportunity to upgrade your business’s efficiency for a limited-time low cost.

Choose one of the following versions to save through September 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT:

