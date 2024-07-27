AI Marketing vs. Human Expertise: Who Wins the Battle and Who Wins the War?

July 27, 2024


Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Uncover the truth about AI in marketing and why it’s a ticking time bomb for unprepared businesses! As AI revolutionizes the marketing landscape, understanding its long-term impact is crucial.

In this video, I dive deep into the reality of AI marketing, exposing the myths and revealing strategies to stay ahead of the curve. Learn why AI might play in your favor for the next 3 years, but could spell trouble if you’re not prepared for what’s coming. Discover how to leverage AI tools effectively while developing a future-sighted approach that will keep you competitive in an AI-driven world.

