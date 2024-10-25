Adobe: Artists ‘Need to Embrace’ Creative Cloud AI Changes

Adobe has new AI updates for its creative cloud subscribers — whether they like AI or not.

Adobe announced last week that Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and other popular programs would get AI enhancements. A Friday report from The Verge shows that Adobe doesn’t plan to offer alternative versions of products without AI for artists who oppose the technology.

Related: I Tried the ‘Anti-AI App’ That Suddenly Drew Half a Million Artists Away From Instagram

“Our goal is to make our customers successful, and we think that in order for them to be successful, they need to embrace the tech,” Adobe’s vice president of generative AI Alexandru Costin told the publication.

Adobe’s pro-AI stance is at odds with some of its user base, who were outraged earlier this year when Adobe changed its terms of use.

The language of the terms left the door open for Adobe to train its AI on user images.

Adobe has since updated its terms of service to clarify that it will not use local or cloud content to train generative AI, but anti-AI sentiment remains strong among creatives.

In June, an anti-AI app named Cara gained over half a million users in a week for its focus on human-created art. The app, which looks similar to Instagram, bans users from posting AI-generated images. It also automatically protects art against AI training by adding a “NoAI” label to all images that users upload.

Related: Using AI to Promote Your Business? New TikTok Labels Will Let Everyone Know

What Are Adobe’s New AI Features?

One of Adobe’s AI additions to Photoshop is a gesture called generative fill. Users can select part of an image, type in what they want to see, and generate content to layer on top of what they have. For example, they could add a raindrop to a leaf.

Adobe also introduced AI video tools for its video editing program Premiere, so users can prolong videos with generative extend and add, replace, or remove moving objects.

3. Generative Fill → Add and remove content from your image

→ Create variations of your favourite outputs

→ Reference images to guide resultspic.twitter.com/hN20bFhbUm — Alex Banks (@thealexbanks) October 18, 2024

Photoshop and Premiere Pro are part of Adobe’s Creative Cloud, a subscription service with over 33 million members.

Related: This Is How to Separate Fact From AI Fiction During Election Season, According to an Adobe Executive