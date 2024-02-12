Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Web spaces like the 3D virtual world known as the Metaverse can be an opportunity for new and established businesses alike. Statista predicts that Metaverse revenue will be upwards of $490 billion in 2030, which means the intervening time is a chance for businesses to start participating and creating content for the Metaverse and similar digital spaces.

Sandstorm is a platform designed to help businesses create immersive gaming experiences without the costly expertise that comes from a formal education in 3D and digital design. Using Sandstorm, a company may be able to develop in-game assets, track the success of its own games with detailed analytics, and even host contests that increase engagement and pull together even more user-generated content. All of this is available in Sandstorm PRO, which is on sale for life for $97.99, marked down from $199.

Create for the Metaverse.

This end-to-end solution streamlines the process of creating games, levels, assets, and more for digital spaces, and you don’t have to be an expert to do it. Sandstorm gives you access to a curated talent marketplace with 3,000 verified game developers, so you don’t have to search for skilled creators to create content for you. Whether you need in-game assets or fully immersive game experiences, Sandstorm PRO has the tools to help you get the job done.

Sandstorm comes with tools to help you create and help you track the content you’ve already made. That includes customizable dashboards for monitoring KPIs, real-time A/B testing, multi-channel attribution for successful marketing tracking, and more.

If you want to host events, you can even take advantage of a server dedicated to hosting live streams instead of creating your own.

Turn a game into income.

Whether it’s for the Metaverse or another 3D platform, you could start creating your own assets, games, and events.

Get a lifetime subscription to Sandstorm PRO for just $97.99 (reg. $199).

