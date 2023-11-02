Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As a busy entrepreneur, you’re often working around the clock. Ensuring you have a dependable and powerful laptop is vital to getting things done.

If you’ve been putting off purchasing a new laptop because you haven’t wanted to shell out hundreds of dollars, a refurbished model can be an excellent option. It allows you to get more bang for your buck, and if you take advantage of these limited-time deals ramping up to Black Friday, you can score even more for your money — like this refurbished Apple MacBook Pro 13.3″ model for $235.97 (reg. $349) — on sale now with no coupon code needed through November 9th.

Imagine a computer up to the task of helping you tackle even your lengthiest to-do list. That’s the Apple MacBook Pro, one of the most powerful, high-performance devices on the market. Thanks to the Intel Core i5 processor’s 2.5GHz turbo boost up to 3.1GHz, you’ll be able to power through all kinds of tasks. And all this power comes in a sleek, slim, and lightweight frame that’s easy to take anywhere.

Equipped with 4GB of RAM and 500GB of storage, this computer is ready to run smoothly while housing your most important files right on the device. And a seven-hour battery life lets you work without being constantly tethered to an electrical outlet.

This particular model, which hails from 2012, comes with a grade B refurbished rating, which means you may see light scuffing on the bevel or case or light scratches or dents on the body and will be in good working condition.

Act fast to score this early Black Friday deal and get a refurbished Apple MacBook Pro 13.3″ Intel Core i5 for just $235.97, no coupon code required, now through November 9th at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.