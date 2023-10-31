Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Do you make sure to consider your employees or colleagues when the holiday shopping season comes? To get ahead on finding the perfect gift for your professional peers, consider this current price drop on a Document 365 Lite Individual Plan lifetime subscription, which is on sale for just $69.97 (reg. $299) through October 31st only.

Too many of us know the reality of PDFs and how, while they’re super helpful for sharing data, they’re also super difficult to deal with when it comes to editing, annotating, and doing other creative alterations. Document 365 is designed to help with all of that, and it’s billed as a comprehensive app for viewing, editing, and signing PDFs from any of your trusted devices.

Its accessibility and wide applicability make Document 365 a hit with professionals from all industries, which is why it could make a reliable early gift purchase this holiday season. It has features for annotating PDFs with text boxes, handwriting, notes, highlights, and more. It lets users sign documents, fill out forms, and even reorganize groups of PDF documents. For example, you can split them or combine them with Document 365. It also lets users attach voice notes to PDFs straight from mobile devices.

Document 365 has been named the Best Utility App by App Store Rewind and a 2020 High Performer in the File Reader Software Category for G2 Crowd. Its reputation and time-saving value make it a great gift for a wide range of people.

Get this Document 365 Lite Individual Plan lifetime subscription for the exclusive $69.97 (reg. $299) through October 31st at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.