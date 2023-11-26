Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Working with a computer and the internet used to be a financially exclusive type of thing. As we get deeper into the future, the marvel of refurbished devices is making high-level computing available to more and more people. During this Black Friday price drop, for example, you could get this grey refurbished Lenovo 300E 11.6″ 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook 32GB for just $79.97 (reg. $284).

This refurbished 300E is a two-in-one touchscreen notebook that comes powered by an Intel N3450 Quad-Core processor, which is designed to ensure smooth performance. Its 4GB of RAM promises the ability to run multiple programs at the same time with smoothness and reliability. This alone empowers the user to do most of the internet browsing, content creation, and academic or professional work your average person does on the computer, and for a far lower rate than other laptops and desktops on the market.

Users can expect a crisp image as the display supports a 1366×768 resolution, and this 2018 model comes with both WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity. It’s important to note that it has a grade B refurbished rating, which just means it might come with some light scuffing or scratching on the outside. It should still be totally functional and reliable.

For an affordable and ultimately valuable gift for anyone this holiday season, you can jump on this Black Friday price drop on this Chromebook. It’s rated 5/5 stars by verified purchasers, with one describing it as an “excellent buy.”

Get this refurbished Lenovo 300E 11.6″ 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook 32GB for just $79.97 (reg. $284) when you order through December 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.