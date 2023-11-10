Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In the modern digital age, maintaining a competitive edge often means adopting innovative technology. Drones, for instance, offer significant advantages for business owners and entrepreneurs seeking to advance their operations. This burgeoning significance is underscored by Statista’s findings, which show that the drone market value has soared to nearly $4 billion between 2018 and 2023, with expectations for continued expansion.

While many drones come with high-end price tags, this 4K dual-camera model with basic, user-friendly features is on sale for $69.97 (reg. $119) through November 16. If you are in marketing, agriculture, online content creation, or real estate, a drone gives you the potential to capture new types of photos and footage.

This drone has a 4K front camera with 90° adjustments using the remote control and a bottom camera with a wide angle of 120°. One especially useful feature is three-way obstacle avoidance with sensors that help the drone detect and avoid obstacles in real time, so you can fly your drone without worrying about collisions.

Advanced optical flow positioning keeps the drone in a fixed position above the ground. At the same time, precise locking height increases stability for capturing pictures and videos, whether it’s an aerial view of a property you’re listing on the market or footage to include in your latest vlog.

Other features that may be helpful for beginners, if not all users are hand gesture controls for taking photos and videos, one-key takeoff and landing, and FPV transmission up to 328 feet.

