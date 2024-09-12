9 Habit Stacking Routines to Boost Your Productivity

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Habit stacking is a powerful tool, especially for busy entrepreneurs who need to maximize their time and efficiency. While the topic has been discussed in depth and well documented by James Clear, author of Atomic Habits, the idea of habit stacking is to stack up a new habit on top of a current habit.

So, for example, Clear references a meditation habit: “After I brew my morning coffee, I will meditate for one minute.” Or a gratitude habit: “Before I eat my first bite of dinner, I will say one thing I am grateful for that day.”

I confess that I am a multitasker unless I’m working on a deep project or having conversations with friends and family. Below are some of the go-to habit stacks I practice regularly.

1. Morning digital detox and movement

I like to exercise first thing in the morning, and during my workouts, I do not use my phone. I am focused on my workout, my music and making sure I get the most out of my time in the gym, which I thoroughly enjoy.

It’s also wonderful to kick off the morning off my phone, not scrolling and keeping my mind clear, energized and my overall self in a healthy flow state. Morning routines are critical for productivity and positivity.

2. Driving and focused time with kids or partner

I speak with many parents who drive their kids to school and talk about how their children are glued to their phones. While I do take business and personal calls while I drive solo, I have always prioritized conversations with my two boys and husband when we are in the car together.

Most of us have chaotic days, and the time in the car together is a nice time to catch up, talk about the day and listen to music together. Instead of asking your kids, “How was school?” try something more like, “Who made you laugh today?” Or “What was the coolest class today?”

3. Podcasts and protein

I prioritize nutrition and am not one to skip meals. Lately, my breakfast is a skillet-sized chocolate protein pancake with no sugar and about 50g of protein. It’s basically raw cacao powder, protein powder and egg whites or eggs.

While I make this, I usually take calls, usually internal or more casual calls that do not require me to be in front of a screen. I also catch up on learning via podcasts. Most importantly, you should kick off your day with protein as it is the best fuel for your brain and body and will help prevent poor eating habits.

4. Sunlight, steps and creative thinking

I like to combine walking with brainstorming and thinking, and although it can be difficult, I schedule a few short walks where I don’t make a call, listen to a podcast or play music. Instead, I think. This ‘phone completely off’ habit stack ensures healthy physical activity and beneficial sunlight (when the sun is out!) and usually leads to creative ideas or problem-solving.

This habit is also an effective exercise to do with a work colleague. I’ve come up with multiple new ideas or solved problems while on a walk or hike. The endorphins and movement are proven to support this. If you really want to maximize this habit stack, plan this no-phone walk immediately after a meal, as this will help prevent the post-lunch energy slump.

5. Reading and eating

I’m not one to take a Zoom call while I eat my meals. I know enough about digestion and my own gut health that I feel best when I eat slowly, put my fork down in between bites, and genuinely enjoy the food in front of me. You will, too, alongside making better food choices and here’s why. As days are packed, it’s tough to find time just to eat and do nothing, so I choose to read through longer reports, documents and even emails while I eat.

6. Camera-ready and virtual meeting days

When I review my schedule for the weeks ahead, I look to plan for a couple of days per week where I stack my video calls and meetings and in the morning when I can. Those are the days I am a little more camera-ready with hair and makeup for prospect client pitching, presentations, webinars and client update calls.

While I have no issue throwing back my hair after a workout and hopping on a Zoom call, I feel more professional and confident when I’ve cleaned up with my hair and a little makeup. Getting dressed and camera-ready requires an extra 20-minute block of time for me that, on a non-video call day, can be a 20-minute block of time to take a yoga or stretch break, go for a walk or spend a little extra time with family. Stacking video calls also makes for better time management and efficiency, as you are not distracted shifting from deep work to a call and then back to deep work.

7. Mobility and mindfulness

Who has 5-20 minutes to do mobility and mindfulness in the middle of the day? Track our scrolling habits, and you’ll quickly learn that almost all of us do! I prioritize mobility to keep injury-free from my workouts and especially how much I sit or stand every day in front of my screen. I take deep breaths while stretching and express gratitude for my body’s ability to move and be healthy.

Heidi Zak, Founder and CEO of Third Love, a leading women’s intimate apparel company focused on body positivity, inclusivity, comfort and fit, listens to podcasts post-workout while she stretches. Her latest workout and energy hack during the day is to do ten air squats every hour. Who would like to join her?

8. Red light therapy and stretching

Red light therapy has been proven to support circulation, blood flow, reduce inflammation and improve mood. From mats to devices, there are many red light therapy devices out there across different price points.

I tend to use my red light therapy mat, made by HigherDOSE, in the evenings for 10-15 minutes (even in between kid drop-offs) or while dinner bakes in the oven. I meditate or stretch on it or sometimes put my legs up the wall, which is excellent for circulation and health.

9. Thinking of others and letting them know

After I drop kids off at school or while headed to pick them up at practice, I look to call a total of three people per day to check in on them, tell them I’m thinking about them or offer support. It’s rare for people to call each other the way we used to, and you’d be surprised at how many will say, “This is so thoughtful,” or “It’s so good to hear from you,” or “You made my day by calling.”

Thoughtfulness and kindness go a long way. Remember that family, strong friendships and camaraderie among team members make for happier and more productive human beings. Let your friends, colleagues and past clients know you are thinking about them. You may surprise yourself with how good “spreading sunshine” can make you feel, along with new potential business opportunities that could emerge from reconnecting with others. Next time you think about someone, send them a text or call them and let them know!

I encourage you to try one of these habit stacks or create one of your own. Do you want to read more? Put a book on your pillow and plan to go to bed 15 minutes earlier. Do you want a less chaotic morning? Pack lunches the night before or have overnight oats or hard-boiled eggs on hand in the fridge.

Be specific and set a specific cue for how you’ll stack a habit. Start small. For example, a 10-minute walk after lunch does wonders for your digestion and metabolism. Enlist a friend for accountability and give yourself a timeline, such as 30 days. If you consistently start a new habit stack that benefits your overall health and productivity, reward yourself. You may also find the reward to be fulfillment, satisfaction and how much better you feel with your new habit stack.