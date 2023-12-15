More children dream of being professional YouTubers than astronauts, according to a 2019 survey from Lego reported by CNBC Make It.

But not everyone is on board with the increasing popularity — and adoration — of influencers. Earlier this year, the U.S. surgeon general confirmed many parents’ fears with a report warning of social media’s “profound risk of harm” to adolescents’ mental health.

Of course, despite widespread concerns about social media’s impact on young minds, it remains a pervasive cultural phenomenon, one with the power to shape the next generation’s professional aspirations, too.