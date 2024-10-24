7 Content Writing Trends Your Business Can’t Ignore

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The world of content writing has evolved beyond just slapping words on a page and waiting for the Google gods to bless you with traffic. With Search Generative Experience (SGE) and other AI tools, the content landscape in 2024 has reached a new frontier where creativity must be combined with strategy, SEO has grown smarter and audiences are more discerning than ever.

So, let’s cut to the chase — if you’re not adapting your content strategy, you’re falling behind.

Here are the critical content writing trends you need to pay attention to if you want to dominate the market in 2024 and beyond.

1. AI-assisted writing: It’s here to stay — but you still need humans

I get it — AI is the shiny new toy in the content creation space. Everyone is obsessed with tools like ChatGPT, Jasper and others for generating blog posts, social media captions and even email newsletters. And while AI can help streamline workflows, let’s not kid ourselves — AI-generated content lacks the nuance and human touch that readers crave.

Brands leveraging AI without human oversight risk sounding robotic, detached, and boring. The key for 2024? AI should assist your writers, not replace them. Use AI for data-driven insights, topic ideation or first drafts, but always have a skilled human writer refining, adding personality and ensuring the piece resonates emotionally with your audience.

In short, AI is a tool, not a savior. Use it wisely.

2. Hyper-personalization is no longer optional

In 2024 and beyond, “one-size-fits-all” content is dead. Audiences want content tailored to their specific needs, interests and even personal browsing habits. In fact, according to a report by McKinsey, 71% of consumers now expect companies to deliver personalized interactions. And guess what? They get frustrated when that doesn’t happen.

That means your content strategy has to include personalization at scale. This could be personalized email newsletters, targeted blog posts for segmented audiences or even AI-driven personalized content recommendations on your website.

Personalization doesn’t just mean using someone’s first name in a marketing email. It means delivering content that meets people where they are in their customer journey — whether they’re just learning about your product or are ready to buy.

If you’re not investing in understanding your audience segments in 2024, don’t be surprised when your competitors steal them away with content that speaks directly to their needs.

3. SEO is smarter, so you need to be, too

SEO isn’t the straightforward keyword-stuffing game it used to be. Google’s algorithms, including its integration with AI through the Search Generative Experience, now focus more on context, user intent and topical authority than just keywords.

This means writers can no longer rely on writing 1,000-word articles stuffed with keywords and expect to rank well. The future of SEO content writing is about quality over quantity. Writers need to focus on creating comprehensive, authoritative content that answers questions in depth and provides real value. Think topic clusters, internal linking strategies and long-form content that answers search queries from multiple angles.

Remember, your goal isn’t just to get the click; it’s to keep the reader engaged, build trust and position your brand as an expert in your industry.

4. Video and interactive content are king

Writing is no longer limited to just blog posts and articles. Interactive content and video are becoming integral parts of content strategy, and if you’re not integrating these mediums, you’re missing out on massive opportunities.

The shift towards video isn’t slowing down either. According to a report from Wyzowl, 91% of businesses use video as a marketing tool, and that number is expected to grow even further in 2024. Whether it’s video tutorials, webinars or product demos, these formats engage audiences in a way static content often can’t.

But don’t just stop at video. Interactive content — think quizzes, surveys, calculators and interactive infographics — can exponentially increase engagement and drive traffic. According to Demand Metric research, interactive content generates twice as many conversions than passive content.

Writers in 2024 need to think beyond words and start thinking in terms of engagement. How can your writing enhance and support interactive formats? How can you craft compelling video scripts, quiz questions or even chatbot dialogues?

5. Authority and trustworthiness matter more than ever

Trust is becoming a critical currency in the age of misinformation and AI-generated content. Google’s E-E-A-T (Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, Trustworthiness) guidelines are tightening, and the search engine is prioritizing content from verified, trustworthy sources. This means that authority-driven content — whether it’s interviews with experts, in-depth research pieces or case studies — will stand out more than ever.

Your content needs to prove that it’s backed by legitimate expertise. Including author bios, citations from credible sources and links to industry research will make a massive difference in your rankings and reader trust. Consumers are savvier today, and they can spot content that’s fluff or baseless. So, it’s critical to establish your brand as an authoritative voice in your niche.

6. Long-form content is making a comeback

Long-form content has made a strong comeback. Google still rewards long-form, comprehensive guides and articles that provide in-depth value, and readers are still willing to spend time on content that solves their problems. According to research from Search Engine Journal, posts that are 2,500 words tend to perform best in terms of search engine rankings.

However, that doesn’t mean writing long content for the sake of word count. Your long-form pieces need to be well-researched, informative and packed with value. If your 3,000-word article doesn’t solve a reader’s problem, they’ll bounce, and Google will take notice.

So, if you’re going to write long-form content, make sure it’s worth the read.

7. Voice search and conversational content

The rise of voice assistants like Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant has changed how people search for information. Voice search is more conversational, and content needs to adapt. When users ask voice assistants a question, they expect direct, concise and clear answers.

Content writers need to think about conversational tone and long-tail keywords that mimic natural speech. This might mean writing more FAQs, creating concise answers at the top of your articles (to aim for featured snippets) and focusing on how your audience is asking questions out loud, not just typing them into a search bar.

Wrapping it up: Adapt or get left behind

If you don’t adapt your strategy to embrace these trends, you risk becoming irrelevant. Whether you’re leveraging AI to assist your writing, personalizing your content at scale or integrating video and interactive formats, the message is clear: innovate or fade away.

Your content strategy is no longer just about keywords and clicks — it’s about engagement, authority and providing real value. So get ahead of the curve and start implementing these trends before your competitors do.

If you want to dominate the digital space in 2024 and beyond, it’s time to rethink, refresh and refine your content game. Are you ready?