5 Things No One Tells You About Entrepreneurship

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneurship is often glamorized as a thrilling, independent journey where success is just a great idea away. However, the reality is much more complex and demanding. Many aspiring entrepreneurs start their journey without understanding the harsh truths that await them. These are not the lessons you typically hear in business school, but they are essential for anyone looking to build a successful business.

Based on my experience, here are five things you need to know before becoming an entrepreneur.

1. There’s no such thing as certainty

The entrepreneurial path is full of unknowns. You can’t predict when the next challenge will arise or when you’ll need to adapt. This requires a mindset that embraces fear, uncertainty and the unknown.

In my experience as a Navy SEAL, one of the key aspects of training was not knowing the schedule. For the first two years, we never knew when we’d be running 20 miles or marching for 80. We didn’t know when we would sleep or when we’d be asked to perform a grueling task. We just knew we had to be ready. Entrepreneurship is much the same — you need to be prepared to face challenges without knowing when they’ll arise. This uncertainty is where creativity, resilience and adaptability thrive, and it’s what ultimately separates successful entrepreneurs from those who give up when things get tough.

2. There’s no such thing as work-life balance

The idea of achieving a perfect balance between work and personal life is often unrealistic, especially in the early stages of building a business. If you’re concerned about healthcare benefits, work-life balance or starting a family as a young entrepreneur, you might struggle to compete with those who don’t have these concerns. Early entrepreneurship demands relentless dedication, long hours and the ability to sacrifice personal time.

Consider Elon Musk, who famously worked up to 100-hour weeks during the early days of building Tesla and SpaceX. He made it clear that to succeed, he had to make sacrifices. This is a harsh reality many aren’t prepared to face. If you want to be the best, you have to be willing to put in the effort, often at the expense of other aspects of your life.

3. Execution over ideas

Having a great idea is just the beginning; the ability to turn that idea into action is what truly matters. Many people dream of starting a business, but few put those dreams into an actionable plan. Successful entrepreneurs turn ideas into detailed execution strategies, set deadlines and track their performance.

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, often talks about the importance of action and execution. He states, “Ideas are easy. Execution is everything.” Amazon started as a simple idea but was built through constant execution and iteration, not just dreaming. The key is to take that inner voice, those big ideas, and transform them into action plans with clear milestones. Without setting deadlines or performance indicators, even the best ideas will remain just that — ideas.

4. Resilience is non-negotiable

Entrepreneurship is a long game, and things often don’t go according to plan. You will face failures, setbacks and moments where quitting seems easier. Resilience, the ability to bounce back and keep going, is essential.

Steve Jobs was famously fired from his own company, Apple, in 1985. Instead of giving up, he continued to innovate, founding NeXT and Pixar, and eventually returned to lead Apple to unprecedented success. His story is a testament to resilience and the power of persistence. If you’re not willing to push through the tough times and bounce back from failures, entrepreneurship might not be the right path for you.

5. Understand the importance of networking and relationships

Building a business isn’t just about selling a product or service; it’s also about building relationships. Networking opens doors, provides resources and brings in knowledge that can propel a business forward. Relationships with mentors, peers and even competitors can play a crucial role in overcoming business challenges.

Mark Cuban, the billionaire entrepreneur, emphasizes the importance of networking. He often mentions that many of his early business successes were the result of relationships he had built over the years. Networking isn’t about a one-time meeting; it’s about creating genuine, long-term connections. Building and maintaining a solid network will give you access to advice, opportunities and resources that you won’t find on your own.

The journey of entrepreneurship is not for the faint of heart. It’s a challenging path filled with uncertainties, sacrifices and obstacles. However, with the right mindset, a focus on execution, resilience and a strong network, success is achievable. Embrace these lessons as you embark on your entrepreneurial journey, understanding that the path is as unpredictable as it is rewarding. Remember, it’s not about knowing everything from the start but about being ready to adapt, learn and grow along the way.