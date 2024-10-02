4 Secrets to Building a Team That Can Handle Anything

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I once thought that the key to an efficient workflow was to hire the best people for the job. A new generation of talented, value-oriented and full-of-potential employees and business partners appeared to be the perfect recipe for success. However, I discovered that even with such a great team, I was always observing, wading into problems and extinguishing fires more than I would have liked. It was frustrating. I did not only want to have a good team but also a team that can work independently and efficiently with or without my intervention.

So, what was missing? I adopted a trial-and-error approach in a bid to look for the best strategies that would suit the task at hand. I am not presenting these ideas here as mere theories but as practical approaches that have been effective in changing my leadership and team management style. These are the four secrets that enabled me to step back and put my complete trust in my team, knowing that they are capable of handling anything.

Related: It’s Tough to Hear, But . . . Your Company Doesn’t Always Need You

1. Create a playbook for every scenario

Perhaps one of the most significant moments was understanding the need for a playbook. This is not just any documentation — this is a dynamic, proactive guide that gets your team ready for anything they are likely to face. It is your team’s Bible, where all the processes, tasks and possible problems are described in detail.

The playbook should not only focus on the main activities but also address scenarios, possibilities and unexpected obstacles that disrupt the business’s normal functioning. This way, you avoid a situation where your team is clueless about what to do when they are faced with certain challenges. They have a reference point that they use to determine the course of action, which enables them to be more responsive.

However, it is not only about developing the playbook; it is also about maintaining and updating it. Periodic assessments and modifications guarantee that your team is using the most current and useful data. This fosters a culture of readiness and self-sufficiency within your team, which can work efficiently on its own.

2. Empower your team with authority

The next secret is giving your team real power — the kind that makes things happen. They cannot just be assigned with work; they must be allowed to make decisions for themselves. This was a big relief for me: When team members understand that they have the power to make decisions without having to consult others all the time, they step up to their responsibilities in ways that are liberating.

The essence of empowerment is not just in the delegation process but in the process of entrusting. In other words, your team has to be confident in your support of the decisions they make, and you have to have confidence in the decisions that your team makes. This mutual trust is what makes it easy for teams to respond to crises in a swift and efficient manner. When a problem arises, your team will not be stuck in a dilemma. Instead, they will be prepared and ready to take the right actions as soon as possible.

This must work hand in hand with a clear definition of the authorities vested in each member of the respective teams. What choices can they make independently? This way, you establish the limits within which your team can act freely but still be in harmony with the general organizational strategy and objectives.

Related: 8 Reasons You Should Give Your Employees More Control

3. Implement a “First Response” protocol

One of the most effective interventions I put in place was the “First Response” model. This includes the appointment of someone or a group of people to handle any problem as first responders. The purpose is to minimize bottlenecks and to make sure that issues are resolved as soon as possible, without it all going up to the CEO.

Here’s how it works: The first-line manager is the one who is expected to evaluate and manage the problem once it occurs. They have the power to make immediate decisions to solve the problem or, if needed, to take the issue to the next level. This protocol not only makes the response time faster but also balances the workload among the team members so that no particular person gets overloaded.

In other words, it is important to ensure that everyone in the organization understands what to do in case of an incident and how to do it. It is important for all employees to understand who the go-to person is when it comes to various matters, and the said individuals must be equipped with the knowledge and tools to handle the situations effectively. This approach helps create a sense of ownership within the team because everyone becomes aware that matters are being handled effectively and without undue delay.

4. Establish a continuous feedback loop

Last but not least, creating a feedback culture is crucial for creating a team capable of handling any challenge. This is not about an annual appraisal; it is about an ongoing conversation where processes are periodically scrutinized and improved based on practice.

Your team is on the ground, immersed in the details that are unique to your company. They are better placed to notice areas that require change and point out areas of concern that need attention before they escalate. This way, you make feedback a constant component of your business, which means that your processes are always adaptable to new conditions.

It is important to note that this feedback loop should be established and follow a certain pattern. This system can include daily or weekly team meetings, individual meetings and even suggestions that can be submitted anonymously. The idea is to build a culture that sustains ongoing improvement and does not view it as the exception but as the norm. When the employees understand that their contribution is appreciated and considered when making organizational decisions, they tend to be more committed to the organization’s success.

Related: Why Creating a Culture of Feedback is Vital to Business Survival

Creating a team capable of addressing any situation is not a process that can be achieved in a short time. It means taking time and effort to ensure that your team is properly prepared and equipped to handle changes. These are the four secrets you need to follow if you want to take your hands off the wheel and let your team do their job.