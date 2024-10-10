4 Marketing Triggers to Set Up Now to Supercharge Your New Year

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There is something exciting about watching one action trigger a chain of reactions. This is potentially why setting up domino tiles and then watching them fall down sequentially is so satisfying.

In 1976, Bob Speca, Jr., at just the age of 18, achieved the first world record for the most dominoes toppled in a chain reaction, which was a total of 11,111 pieces. After debuting this event on The Tonight Show, a domino-toppling craze started.

But there is one type of special trigger I know of that could set off a positive chain of reactions for your business, and that is triggered direct mail. In 2023, one survey reported that 74% of marketers agreed direct mail delivers the best return on investment, response rates and conversion rates out of all marketing channels.

Not only does direct mail consistently deliver real results, but it also makes a significant, lasting impact that builds brand loyalty. This is due to the physical nature of mailers, something lacking in digital marketing. Scientific research has confirmed brand recall is 70% higher for direct mail compared to digital ads.

But the best part about direct mail advertising is its domino effect — put it into place, and watch your business’s marketing momentum cascade. Here are my top four ways to do that automatically with set-it-and-forget-it direct mail triggers that will help you get a jump start on the new year.

1. Implement a new mover mail trigger to improve conversion by as much as 50%

Research shows more than 30 million people will move at least once in the next 12 months, which is an astounding 6% of the U.S. population. You have a valuable opportunity to market your services and/or products to movers with marketing mail that includes discounts or free gifts.

From finding a new dentist, bank, internet service and pizza place, millions of movers have to discover new businesses to meet their needs. To get them to choose you over the competition, you have to reach them within this just-moved timeframe.

Studies have found 50% of buyers go with the vendor that responds first, so getting mailers to new movers as quickly as possible is essential. An automated trigger that mails postcards daily to brand-new residents in your service area will put you in a prime position to generate a ton of new business.

2. Add a birthday trigger to improve transaction rate by 481%

Most people look forward to birthday cards in the mail, and whether it comes from a friend or business down the road is no different — especially if it includes a free gift or discount.

You can treat prospects and current customers alike with birthday offers in the mail to generate revenue. Studies also show that birthday promotions are more successful as they improve your transaction rate by 481%.

A pro tip is to include the recipient’s first name on the card as well. This detail personalizes your message, makes them feel extra special and gets noticed instantly.

3. Automate mail to prospects over 55 since 78% look at mail every day

While statistics show that every generation loves checking their mail, Baby boomers and Gen X have the strongest affinity for mailers — especially if they include a coupon. Research confirms 78% of men and women over the age of 55 look at their mail every day.

Medicare enrollment agents, in particular, can target men and women turning 65 to enroll. However, many different types of businesses can benefit from mailing postcards to this age group. From pet care to routine home cleanings or lawn maintenance, this age group will pay special attention to your mailers.

You can set up your triggered mailing to go out in the days leading up to their birthday of 65, the day of, or within the week or month. Since mailers tend to stay in a person’s home for weeks afterward, your contacts will also have a physical reminder from you that they can keep in touch for future interactions.

4. Boost sales by mailing retargeted postcards to unconverted website visitors

Retargeting is essential to an effective campaign strategy and has the potential to be the biggest driver of sales for your business. By marketing to prospects who have already shown interest in you, you lead them to make a purchase decision faster.

Studies have found that it takes 6-8 marketing touches to generate a viable lead, and sending a mail piece to a website visitor is a strong step toward building trust and helping initiate an action.

My company PostcardMania launched a service called Website to Mailbox a few years ago, and it has proven to be an affordable option for small businesses who want to take advantage of a direct mail marketing plan with low cost of entry. Within 24-48 hours of a website visit, a postcard is deployed to your prospect’s mailbox, inviting them back to your website to complete their purchase.

Businesses can mail as few as a handful of postcards a month to website visitors and achieve a very high return on investment as a result.

One of my real estate investor clients mailed 111 retargeted postcards to website visitors, closed one deal and generated $70,000 in revenue. His return on investment amounted to 10,710%, which is almost unheard of. Another client, a roofer, mailed only 17 retargeted cards before landing a new roofing job worth $40,000. If you only have the budget to try one type of triggered mail, this is the one I recommend you start with.

Given all of the success my clients have had with automation already, and the mere fact that this is the fastest-growing portion of my business, I can tell you that pulling the trigger on triggered mail could be the best decision you make now to make 2025 amazing. Utilizing this technology may have a domino effect that leads you to achieving your goals and growing your business far bigger than you imagined.