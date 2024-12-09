Franchising is home to many established, decades-old brands, but investing in a brand-new franchisor can have its appeal. While newer concepts may carry higher risks, they often offer perks like greater influence over the brand’s development, lower entry costs compared to future franchisees, and wider availability of prime territories.

But which new and emerging franchises stand out? To answer that, we evaluated brands based on the same rigorous criteria used in the Franchise 500 process. We analyzed over 150 data points in areas like costs and fees, growth potential, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial stability. This list includes only brands that began franchising in 2019 or later.

While joining a fresh franchise concept can be exciting, it’s essential to proceed with caution. This ranking is a starting point for your research — not an endorsement. Before committing, thoroughly review the franchise’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and accountant, and speak with current franchisees to ensure it’s the right fit for you.

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

#1. Koala Insulation

Founded: 2018

Franchising since: 2020

2020 Overall rank: 147

147 Number of units: 447

447 Change in units: +109.9% over 3 years

+109.9% over 3 years Initial investment: $184,000-$219,000

$184,000-$219,000 Leadership: Cory Lyons, Brand President

Cory Lyons, Brand President Parent company: Empower Franchising

Koala Insulation is an insulation contractor franchise that offers residential and commercial insulation services. The company caters to various jobs and applications, such as new construction, retrofitting, and properties compromised by natural disasters. They also offer all types of insulation, from blown-in cellulose to batt insulation and more, with the mission of saving their customers’ energy costs.

Koala Insulation was founded in Melbourne, Georgia, in 2018, and has expanded faster than its original goal. Today, it has opened over 400 territory locations across the U.S. in line with its goal of building a stronger national presence.

To learn more about franchising with Koala Insulation, click here.

#2. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

Founded: 1996

1996 Franchising since: 2019

2019 Overall rank: 157

157 Number of units: 159

159 Change in units: +231.3% over 3 years

+231.3% over 3 years Initial investment: $351,000-$721,000

$351,000-$721,000 Leadership: Michael Keller, President & CEO

Michael Keller, President & CEO Parent company: Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Holdings LLC

With various gelato, ice cream, and Italian ice, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice believes it is a demonstrated expert of frozen treats working to conquer the southern United States. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is known for its gelati which combines Italian ice and smooth ice cream in rich layers.

Founded in 1996, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice started its journey thanks to founder Jeremy Litwack and his college studies in marketing coupled with his high school job as an ice cream vendor. Litwack sold his first franchise in 2019, and with over 150 franchises in many states, your Jeremiah’s Italian Ice franchise could be next.

To learn more about franchising with Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, click here.

Related: The Critical First 100 Days of Onboarding — What You’re Likely Overlooking That Could Make or Break Your New Hire

#3. Randy’s Donuts

Founded: 1952

1952 Franchising since: 2019

2019 Overall rank: 197

197 Number of units: 40

Change in units: +207.7% over 3 years

+207.7% over 3 years Initial investment: $297,000-$1,200,000

$297,000-$1,200,000 Leadership: Mark Kelegian, President

Mark Kelegian, President Parent company: Quad Queens LLC

Randy’s Donuts, a Southern California staple since 1952, is as famous for its giant rooftop donut as it is for its delicious baked goods. Known for its high-quality donuts and creative flavors, Randy’s has expanded its iconic brand to new markets.

The brand’s franchising journey began in 2019, bringing a piece of Los Angeles history to donut lovers across the U.S. With over 40 locations and growing, Randy’s Donuts offers franchisees a chance to join a beloved and instantly recognizable brand. Your Randy’s Donuts location could be next, delivering sweet success with every bite.

To learn more about franchising with Randy’s Donuts, click here.

#4. Your CBD Store

Founded: 2018

2018 Franchising since: 2020

2020 Overall rank: 228

228 Number of units: 231

231 Change in units: +2.7% over 3 years

+2.7% over 3 years Initial investment: $96,000-$151,000

$96,000-$151,000 Leadership: Marcus Quinn, CEO

Marcus Quinn, CEO Parent company: SunFlora

Your CBD Store is a large retailer of organic hemp products and the exclusive retailer of the SunMed and Sunflora range. It has outlets in many states and uses domestically grown hemp. CBD stands for cannabidiol, which many people believe is effective in treating anxiety, cognition complaints, difficulties in movement, and pain. However, Your CBD Store offers more than medicinal products; it carries a wide range of skincare items, edibles, books, and even treats for pets.

Your CBD Store is a young company — it started business in 2018 and began franchising in 2020 — and has quickly grown to over 225 franchises across the United States.

To learn more about franchising with Your CBD Store, click here.

Related: After Months of Scrutiny, Roark Capital Finalizes $9.6 Billion Subway Acquisition

#5. Mighty Dog Roofing

Founded: 2018

2018 Franchising since: 2019

2019 Overall rank: 245

245 Number of units: 111

Change in units: +326.9% over 3 years

+326.9% over 3 years Initial investment: $184,000-$236,000

$184,000-$236,000 Leadership: Josh Skolnick, Cofounder

Josh Skolnick, Cofounder Parent company: HorsePower Brands

Mighty Dog Roofing, founded in 2018 and franchising since 2019, has seen remarkable growth in just a few years. The brand, specializing in roofing and home exterior services, now operates 111 units as of 2024 — a 326.9% increase over three years. Mighty Dog’s rapid expansion showcases its success in the competitive home services industry.

To learn more about franchising with Mighty Dog Roofing, click here.

#6. KidStrong

Founded: 2015

2015 Franchising since: 2019

2019 Overall rank: 246

246 Number of units: 126

126 Change in units: +740% over 3 years

+740% over 3 years Initial investment: $343,000-$691,000

$343,000-$691,000 Leadership: Josh Patrick, VP of Franchise Development

Josh Patrick, VP of Franchise Development Parent company: KidStrong Franchising LLC

KidStrong, founded in 2015 and franchising since 2019, has experienced remarkable growth. As of 2024, the company operates 126 units, marking a 740% increase over the past three years. This rapid expansion reflects the brand’s success in the children’s fitness industry.

To learn more about franchising with KidStrong, click here.

Related: McDonald’s Made a Simple Change to a Cult-Favorite Menu Item. Now, the Sandwich Is a $1 Billion Brand

#7. Sign Gypsies

Founded: 2014

2014 Franchising since: 2020

2020 Overall rank: 278

278 Number of units: 661

661 Change in units: -10% over 3 years

-10% over 3 years Initial investment: $4,000-$10,000

$4,000-$10,000 Leadership: Jason Hess, Chief Development Officer

Jason Hess, Chief Development Officer Parent company: Sign Gypsies LLC

Sign Gypsies, founded in 2014 and franchising since 2020, has grown into a prominent brand in the yard signage industry. With 661 locations as of 2024, the company offers entrepreneurs a unique opportunity to deliver personalized signage for birthdays, graduations, anniversaries, and other special occasions. By combining creativity with a strong support system, Sign Gypsies has become a go-to franchise for those looking to start a business in the event and celebrations market.

To learn more about franchising with Sign Gypsies, click here.

#8. Shoot 360

Founded: 2012

2012 Franchising since: 2019

2019 Overall rank: 289

289 Number of units: 44

44 Change in units: +214.3% over 3 years

+214.3% over 3 years Initial investment: $637,000-$2,200,000

$637,000-$2,200,000 Leadership: Bernie Doering, VP Business Development

Bernie Doering, VP Business Development Parent company: Shoot360 Nation LLC

Shoot 360, founded in 2012 and franchising since 2019, has expanded to 44 units as of 2024, reflecting a more than 200% growth over the past three years. Specializing in technology-driven basketball training facilities, Shoot 360 combines interactive gaming with advanced training techniques, offering franchisees a unique opportunity in the sports industry. The initial investment ranges from $637,000 to $2.2 million, with a franchise fee of $60,000. Prospective franchisees should have a net worth between $1 million and $1.5 million, and liquid assets of at least $500,000.

To learn more about franchising with Shoot 360, click here.

Related: See Who Made This Year’s Franchise 500 Hall of Fame

#9. QC Kinetix

Founded: 2017

2017 Franchising since: 2020

2020 Overall rank: 302

302 Number of units: 193

193 Change in units: +777.3% over 3 years

+777.3% over 3 years Initial investment: $625,000-$600,000

$625,000-$600,000 Leadership: Mark Montini, CEO

Mark Montini, CEO Parent company: QC Franchise Group LLC

QC Kinetix, founded in 2017 and franchising since 2020, has experienced significant growth in the regenerative medicine industry. As of 2024, the company operates 193 units, marking a sharp increase over the past three years. This rapid expansion reflects the growing demand for non-surgical pain management therapies. The initial investment for a QC Kinetix franchise ranges from $250,000 to $600,000, with a franchise fee of $55,000. Prospective franchisees should have a net worth between $500,000 and $5 million, and liquid assets of at least $100,000.

To learn more about franchising with QC Kinetix, click here.

#10. Ellie Mental Health

Founded: 2015

2015 Franchising since: 2021

2021 Overall rank: 307

307 Number of units: 276

276 Change in units: +2,200% over 3 years

+2,200% over 3 years Initial investment: $290,000-$509,000

$290,000-$509,000 Leadership: Erin Pash, Founder and CEO

Erin Pash, Founder and CEO Parent company: N/A

Ellie Mental Health, founded in 2015 and franchising since 2021, has experienced remarkable growth in the mental health services sector. As of 2024, the company operates 276 units, reflecting a 2,200% increase over the past three years. This rapid expansion underscores the rising demand for accessible mental health care. The initial investment for an Ellie Mental Health franchise ranges from $290,000 to $509,000, with a franchise fee of $60,000. Prospective franchisees are required to have a minimum net worth of $500,000 and liquid assets of at least $100,000. Ellie Mental Health’s innovative approach and commitment to quality care make it a compelling opportunity for entrepreneurs passionate about mental health services.

Related: The McRib Is Back, But Only at Select McDonald’s — Here’s Where to Find It

To learn more about franchising with Ellie Mental Health, click here.