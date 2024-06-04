10 Simple Online Side Hustles to Boost Your Bank Account

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you can find a few extra hours in a week and you’re willing to work smarter with a long-term vision, you can create a side hustle that boosts your bank account and forges a direct path to financial independence.

I’ve personally done it over the past 16 years, and have even shown people that they can do it in 2024 with the most new launch of a blog focused on local tourism at Pike Place Market in Seattle. You don’t need a special education or fancy degree to create a lucrative side hustle. You simply need drive, passion, willingness and consistency.

From creative endeavors like blogging and graphic design to technical pursuits like web development, online side hustles are designed to pad your wallet and pave a road toward financial freedom. Even if you don’t need the extra money now, creating a side hustle and inventing your profit into an index fund for long-term growth can set you up for financial freedom earlier in life.

Whether you need to make money right away or want to create more revenue to invest, here are 10 innovative online side hustles that can transform those extra hours into a potent source of additional income. Each option is tailored to fit different skills and interests, offering flexible ways to capitalize on the digital economy.

1. Freelance writing

If there’s one thing that is true in 2024, it’s that all businesses and media outlets need more content than ever. If you like to read and write, freelance writing is a way you can turn your love for words into a lucrative endeavor.

Whether you’re crafting blog posts, articles or copywriting for businesses, platforms like Upwork, Fiverr or Freelancer provide a gateway to clients needing your expertise. For example, a freelance writer could specialize in travel blogging and creating engaging content for travel agencies or lifestyle brands.

How it makes money: Freelancers earn through project fees, hourly rates or per-word charges set in client agreements.

2. Virtual assistant

Virtual assistance is an in-demand service where organizational skills can shine. Virtual assistants help entrepreneurs and businesses with tasks ranging from email management to scheduling and social media planning.

Platforms like Belay and Time Etc offer opportunities to connect with clients who need these services, like busy executives needing help managing their daily schedules.

How it makes money: Virtual assistants make money by charging hourly or monthly retainer fees based on the scope of their services.

3. Online tutoring

Leverage your academic strengths by tutoring subjects you are knowledgeable about through platforms like Tutor.com or by offering private sessions via Zoom.

For instance, a math enthusiast might tutor high school students struggling with calculus, helping improve their grades and understanding.

How it makes money: Tutors earn by charging per hour or session, with rates varying based on subject complexity and expertise level.

4. Graphic design

Have a knack for visuals? Graphic design allows you to channel your creativity into tangible results.

Offer your services to create logos, marketing materials and web graphics. Sites like 99Designs or Behance showcase your portfolio to potential clients, like small businesses in need of branding help.

How it makes money: Graphic designers earn through project-based fees or ongoing payments for brand management services.

5. Start a blog and harness affiliate marketing

This is the method that I’ve used time and time again to generate over $1 million in profit in the last 10 years.

Start a blog on a niche you’re passionate about, and integrate affiliate marketing to monetize your content. And yes, you can enter this market at any time. The most important thing to know is to learn about keywords and SEO when starting a blog. Then, write useful content from the heart. It works!

This might involve writing about fitness products on a health blog and linking to those products with affiliate links, earning a commission for each sale generated through your blog.

How it makes money: Bloggers earn from affiliate commissions, advertising and sponsored content. Ad networks like Raptive or SheMedia offer automatic placements that generate revenue monthly.

6. Social media management

Who needs a social media manager? Every business on the planet. Social media management is a vital service for businesses needing a robust online presence.

Manage content creation, posting schedules and audience engagement for clients, like small businesses or influencers who need to grow their reach.

How it makes money: Social media managers earn by offering package deals or monthly retainers for ongoing management services.

7. Web development

If you’re into technical details, web development offers a technical route to build websites for clients across various industries.

Use your coding skills and detail-oriented nature to create customized sites on platforms like WordPress or Squarespace, helping businesses like local restaurants or startups establish an online presence.

How it makes money: Web developers charge either per project or hourly rates, depending on the site’s complexity.

8. Online courses

Design and sell online courses in areas you’re an expert in. I’ve done this many times by teaching people how to blog, and it’s been lucrative every time.

Platforms like Udemy or Coursera are ideal for hosting your courses, whether you’re teaching programming, photography or personal development.

How it makes money: Course creators earn through sales of their courses, which can be sold as one-time purchases or part of a subscription model.

9. YouTube channel

Create a YouTube channel to share your passion, be it cooking, tech reviews or lifestyle vlogging.

Monetize your channel through ads, sponsored content and merchandise sales, building an audience that trusts your opinions and recommendations. I can attest to the effectiveness of YouTube as a side hustle myself — I have a healthy food channel that brings in money monthly.

If you want to grow on YouTube, focus on high-quality video (a video camera meant for blogging is better than an iPhone) and high-quality audio. Quality video and audio coupled with easy-to-digest tips and content will create a winning strategy on YouTube any day of the week.

How it makes money: YouTubers generate income through ad revenue, sponsorships and selling branded merchandise.

10. Podcasting

As of 2024, about 34% of Americans age 12 and older report listening to at least one podcast every week, or about 98 million people in the U.S., according to Edison Research. Moreover, if people listen to one podcast, they likely listen to multiple podcasts.

Podcasting allows you to dive deep into topics you’re passionate about and connect with listeners. Podcasting is still relatively new and a great way to start a side hustle.

How it makes money: Podcasters make money from sponsorships, listener donations and selling branded merchandise or exclusive content.

Whether turning a passion into profit or leveraging new skills, each step you take is an investment in your personal growth and financial independence. Start small, think big and watch as your side hustle grows into a cornerstone of your economic security.