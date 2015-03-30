Things you Didn’t Know about Murder in the First

Murder in the First is an American detective drama television series that airs on TNT. The series was created by Steven Bochco and Eric Lodal. The show originally ran for ten episodes, and was later renewed by TNT in September of last year for another 10-episode season. The show stars Taye Diggs, Kathleen Robertson and Tom Felton, all accomplished actors capable of putting on a stunning performance.

The story focuses primarily on the lives of Terry English and Hildy Mulligan, each of whom battles with their own personal issues at home, as well as their challenging duty as homicide detectives. What originally appears to be two separate and unrelated murders quickly bring the detectives to Erich Blunt, a young Silicon Valley prodigy whom the victims both knew.

Murder In The First has received generally positive reviews. On Metacritic, the overall score was 68 out of a possible 100, based on 20 generally favorable reviews. Similarly, on the website Rotten Tomatoes, Murder in the First received a 73% Certified Fresh rating, based on an average of 6.8 out of 10 over 22 reviews. The consensus of the show was that “Murder in the First fits happily into the over-arcing [sic] season-long murder mystery mold, offering pleasurably typical twists and natural, attention-grabbing characters.”

Despite the show being a re-make of Steven Bochco’s 1995 Murder One series, Murder in the First still manages to have a new spin on an often-used model. The show demands respect, mostly due to the show’s leads, Diggs and Robertson, who command an air of superiority and bring a superb sheen to evening television.

The reboot and the original, while having comparable similarities that ultimately serve to link them together, are two very different shows, each deserving of their own criticisms and praise. Murder One followed behind a dictatorial lawyer, detached from the audience and hard to sympathize with, as compared to the reboot’s primary cast, which has a devoted husband traumatized by his wife’s inevitable death by cancer, and a single mother who adores her child. Even if the set-up of season one mimics the story line of Murder One, there’s no denying that the new characters are in leagues of their own.

Murder in the First has been praised for its well-paced series, as well as its compelling story line that focuses not only on the hardships of being a homicide detective, but also the personal qualms that often go unnoticed in other television series. This ability to balance between professional and personal life is key to bringing to life characters that might otherwise seem bland or one-sided. As such, this is not the case for Murder in the First, which masterfully blends together the troubles of being subjected to grisly murders as a detective, and the hardships that one similarly faces at home, oftentimes equally as grisly in its own light.

Murder in the First is scheduled to return sometimes during 2015, according to TNT.