We Say Yes to “Say Yes to the Dress”!

A wedding is often the most important and memorable day in one’s life. Our modern culture has made much ado about weddings, and the most sophisticated among us often shell out tens of thousands of dollars to create the perfect lavish affairs. TLC has made a success of the experience of dress shopping with its popular show, Say Yes to the Dress! The show takes place in an upscale wedding boutique with price tags that would exceed most reasonable budgets. The most recent installments of the series take place in Atlanta, catering to southern belles and their always-difficult families.

The high price tags aren’t particularly surprising, as the boutique caters to some celebrities and high-end clientele. On a recent episode, former EXTRA correspondent Adrianna Costa stopped in to discover her perfect wedding dresses. Yes- plural, as in she will wear two dresses- one for the ceremony and one for the reception. While even low-key brides may implement this tactic for comfort or style, these are very expensive dresses we are talking about. Regardless, the session hits some snags as her mother is obsessed with Adrianna not showing too much breast.

This is something that makes the show in general entertaining, but slightly dull. There is always some problem which sends the family and friends of the brides into an uproar. Is it staged or scripted? Well, it’s hard to say. Most bridal resources recommend only bringing one or two closely-trusted consultants with you, and many brides on the show bring many more. It just seems that everyone has to have an opinion. In the end, the bride wins- as she should- and Adrianna finds her perfect dresses.

“Cleavage” seems to be a recurring theme as another recent episode featured a bride with a mother-in-law obsessed with the same ‘chesty’ issue. The bride had lost her mom and was eager to impress her mother-in-law. Her mother-in-law didn’t like any dresses she picked and even suggested a hideous bolero jacket accessory in an attempt to make the bride’s choice a bit more modest. Eventually, love won the day when the bride tried on a dress and her cousin remarked that the bride’s mother would’ve loved it. This sent everyone, including the mother-in-law, into tearful fits and the dress was chosen. The emotional scenes such as this one are genuinely worth watching the show for, and former brides can relate to the joy of their special day.

The show may not hold every viewer’s attention. After all, the show is the same thing each week with different women and different dresses. It occasionally is more interesting when stars and really rich clients roll through, since we get a glimpse at $100,000 dollar gowns decked in rhinestones (yes, some of the requests are quite extravagant indeed) and other expensive things. Viewers who enjoy shows about fashion or weddings will likely find a favorite in Say Yes to the Dress, but it’s hard to find much difference between the original and Atlanta versions of the show. In many ways, it seems like a futile attempt to hold on to a series that was once much more popular.