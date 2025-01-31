January 31, 2025

Is starting a business on your agenda in 2025? If you don’t want to launch one of the roughly 20% of businesses that fail within two years, you should consider all of the factors that make or break success.

And exactly where you start your business is one of the most essential pieces of the puzzle.

Entrepreneurs who strategically choose their business’s state, city or neighborhood can benefit from different taxes, zoning regulations and licensing requirements, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

A new study from WalletHub compared all 50 states across 25 key indicators of startup success — factors like labor costs, the availability of human capital and how many hours make up the average work week — to find out where entrepreneurs stand to gain the most.

“It’s crucial to establish your business in a state that will maximize your chances of success,” WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo says. “The best states have low corporate tax rates, strong economies, an abundance of reliable workers, easy access to financing and affordable real estate.”

Check out WalletHub’s full ranking of the best and worst states to start a business in 2025 below:

Overall Rank

State

Total Score

Business Environment Rank

Access to Resources Rank

Business Costs Rank

1

Florida

59.66

1

14

28

2

Georgia

58.62

2

27

16

3

Utah

57.84

11

2

29

4

Texas

56.28

3

12

34

5

Idaho

56.02

8

16

11

6

Oklahoma

55.17

16

28

2

7

Nevada

54.03

13

11

21

8

Colorado

53.98

5

10

31

9

Arizona

53.46

4

36

30

10

Kentucky

53.36

20

22

4

11

Arkansas

53.29

15

26

6

12

Tennessee

53.23

6

30

27

13

South Carolina

53.15

10

35

10

14

Mississippi

52.59

26

37

1

15

North Carolina

52.32

9

32

20

16

Montana

52.08

12

41

8

17

Alabama

52.07

18

39

5

18

California

51.42

7

1

49

19

Indiana

50.22

30

21

7

20

Louisiana

48.76

25

31

17

21

Illinois

48.17

39

3

35

22

Michigan

48.10

33

18

18

23

Maine

48.04

14

44

25

24

Nebraska

47.70

32

19

24

25

Washington

47.59

22

6

41

26

Ohio

47.47

36

23

15

27

New Mexico

47.36

34

38

9

28

South Dakota

47.13

37

47

3

29

Minnesota

46.88

35

9

32

30

Kansas

46.73

41

25

12

31

Wyoming

46.60

21

46

23

32

North Dakota

45.74

23

43

22

33

Massachusetts

45.55

29

4

44

34

Missouri

45.17

46

20

19

35

Wisconsin

45.01

47

15

26

36

Iowa

44.98

45

29

14

37

Delaware

44.78

27

7

43

38

Virginia

43.05

24

34

37

39

Oregon

41.52

31

24

39

40

New York

41.25

40

5

48

41

West Virginia

40.43

48

50

13

42

Vermont

39.91

42

42

33

43

Pennsylvania

39.29

44

33

38

44

Hawaii

39.20

19

49

42

45

New Hampshire

39.02

38

45

36

46

Maryland

38.93

28

17

47

47

Alaska

38.37

17

48

45

48

New Jersey

37.36

43

8

50

49

Connecticut

34.63

49

13

46

50

Rhode Island

33.51

50

40

40

Note: With the exception of “Total Score,” all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that state, where a rank of 1 represents the best conditions for that metric category.

